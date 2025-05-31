Summer 2025 in Ireland: 50 great ways to spend your days

From seafood feasts and forest walks to sea swims and scenic drives, this is your essential guide to squeezing every drop of joy from an Irish summer, rain or shine. Illustration: Kiera Murphy

We got a real sense of what it must be like to live somewhere gorgeously warm and sunny over the course of a decent chunk of April and May, with long spells of dry weather and blue skies turning Ireland into a kind of magical outdoor playground.

It couldn‘t – and indeed didn‘t – last, but all the pleasantness will have left many yearning for a life outdoors, and looking for ideas for lovely ways to spend summer days.

While we can‘t guarantee a stretch of warm sunshine over the months ahead – we’ve had many false dawns in the past – it‘s always possible to knock a bit of craic out of Ireland no matter what the weather.

But as the Germans (or Swedes, or Dutch or Finns) say, there is no such thing as bad weather, just inappropriate clothing and the key thing is to make plans and then stick with them even if it isn‘t as lovely as you might have hoped.

Fish and chips eaten al fresco tastes (almost) as lovely on a grey day as on a sunny one, and a hike or cycle along one of the many “Ways” criss-crossing the country and snaking around our coasts can be just as enjoyable – and sometimes even more so – when the sun isn‘t beating down.

And then, of course, there is the water which we have in abundance in Ireland. One of the best things about a day spent kayaking or surfing or boogie boarding is that it doesn‘t make a blind bit of difference what the weather is like and you can have as much fun splashing around in the sea or a nearby lake (but safely, please) when it is lashing as when it is dry.

If you are starved for inspiration on what to do on dry land or by the sea this summer, don‘t panic, we have you covered.

This list was complied by Rosita Boland, Jessica Doyle, Alanna Gallagher, Corinna Hardgrave, Róisín Ingle, Katie Mellett, Cathal O’Gara, Nadine O’Regan, Conor Pope, Úna McCaffrey and Gemma Tipton

By the water

Take a dip at Barley Cove

Co Cork

Barley Cove in Co Cork. Photograph: Peter Cox

Jump off the sand dunes, splash in the invigorating surf, build a sandcastle or delight in a long and leisurely walk: Barley Cove beach might be a relatively isolated spot, situated as it is just a few kilometres from Mizen Head, Ireland‘s most southwesterly point, but on a sunny day, there are few places more glorious in the country to find yourself. After a bracing dip, venture down the road to the village of Crookhaven to enjoy a creamy pint of Murphy’s at O’Sullivan‘s, and a spectacular seafood dinner at Nottage’s, taking your pick of offerings from crab lasagne to monkfish and prawn masala. nottages.ie NO’R

Roguey Cliff Walk

Bundoran, Co Donegal

The waterfront of Bundoran town. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Fancier tourists might be tempted to write off Bundoran‘s simple, honest pleasures, but this would mean missing out on one of the country’s most glorious Atlantic walks. Start with a view of the surfers at Tullan Strand, make your way down the Green Hill and stop for a 99 or a bag of chips on the Main Street, before looping back up through the East End. Sea air as it should be. discoverbundoran.com UMcC

Swim and sundowners

Kinsale, Co Cork

Charles Fort, Kinsale, Co Cork. Photograph: Paddy Whelan

Irish summer in the sun. Illustration: Kiera Murphy/thecolourpopbrunette.com

Walk the path below Kinsale‘s Charles Fort to find a sweet swimming spot off the rocks, with a dab of beach at low tide, then bask yourself dry before coming back up the hill to Shirley’s Fish and Chip Van. Shirley’s family is in the fishing biz, so your supper is fresh off the boats, and the views as you munch are marvellous. See FishAtTheFort on Facebook for opening hours. Head west out of Kinsale to find The Dock pub, across what locals still describe as “the new bridge” (actually built in the 1970s). There’s a sheltered beach hidden behind it, with walks around the headland at James Fort. Salty post-swim locals spill out to The Dock after, sipping sundowners as boats bob on the marina. GT

Blackwater river walk or swim

Lismore, Co Waterford

In July and August the Blackwater river gets dammed at the spot just below the bridge below the Castle to make a safe swimming spot. Park opposite the filling station, and walk a short distance to find delighted kids rushing the weir on inner tubes, and dare a chilly plunge yourself. Quench your thirst after at the Red House. Lismore Castle’s gardens are gorgeous in summer and there’s great coffee, as well as great art at the gallery. Go on a Sunday for the Farmers’ Market, but whatever day you go, take Lady Louisa‘s Walk from behind the cathedral. Duck down to the left to the Blackwater when you get to a crossroads on the path, for a gorgeous riverside walk. Stay at The Dairy Cottage, sleeping eight via Airbnb. GT

Kayaking on the Blackwater

Villierstown, Co Waterford

Paddleboarding down the Blackwater River, Villierstown, Co Waterford

Hire a kayak to get a gentle taste of life on the river. From €15, blackwaterecotours.ie. As this is the Blackwater, it also means views of some huge and impressive stately piles. Stay at one of them: Ballyvolane, where your evening cocktail comes with garden garnishes, ballyvolanehouse.ie. Pro tip: kayak out up river, to glide back down when muscles are tired. GT

Sunset on deck

River Shannon and Glasson, Co Westmeath

Cruising down the Shannon

Hire a cabin cruiser and putter around the Shannon waterways and lakes, from around €900 for three nights with Emerald Star, or get all the feeling with absolutely zero effort on the Full Circle at Wineport Lodge, where they’ll even deliver dinner to your permanently moored boat. Sleeps six. wineport.ie GT

Dart around the bay

Killiney, Co Dublin

Hot Box Sauna. Illustration: Kiera Murphy/thecolourpopbrunette.com

Some say Killiney Bay looks like the Bay of Naples. Or does the Bay of Naples look like Killiney Bay? You get some of the best views from the Dart. Get off at Killiney and walk city-wards along the beach to find Fred & Nancy’s serving coffee from a swanky Airstream, with HotBox saunas alongside. thehotboxsauna.ie GT

West Pier walk

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Dún Laoghaire’s East Pier gets most of the attention, but head west for a quieter stroll. On a recent walk, we spotted basking seals and perching herons. Finish at the Purty Kitchen, for a tasty bowl of mussels with negronis on the side, purtykitchen.com, and stay at the lovely Haddington House. haddingtonhouse.ie GT

Gooey brownies and wild walks in Dunquin

Dunquin, Co Kerry

Dunquin harbour, which services boats for the Blasket Islands

Owned by local Riverdancer and Gaelic footballer Tomás Ó Sé, the Cupán Sé coffee trailer is a must-stop after a stroll to Dunquin Pier. Set against dramatic cliffs and a winding path to the sea, it‘s a dream backdrop for social-savvy teens. After capturing the perfect shot, reward them with Cupán Sé’s Blasket Brownies, chocolatey, gooey and gluten-free (though you’d never guess). After refuelling, hop on a ferry to the nearby Blasket Islands to explore abandoned cottages, spot dolphins and soak in some of Ireland‘s most rugged natural beauty. Instagram: @cupan_se CO’G

Ballymastocker Bay and Portsalon Beach

Co Donegal

Ballymastocker Bay on the Fanad Peninsula is perfect for a walk in the sand or a dip in the water. Swifties can recreate Taylor’s Instagram pictures from when she visited the beach in 2021. Afterwards, visit Latte Love Coffee for a delicious açai bowl or grab a pint at the Stores Bar. KM

Crab fishing from shoreside rocks

This is a glorious way to spend time with small children – at least as long as their attention span will allow. It costs nothing, save a scrap of bacon held over from a full Irish breakfast, or if you cleaned your plate just whack a limpet off a nearby rock. Tie either to a length of cat gut or thin rope, add a stone to weigh it down and ensure you have a bucket filled with seawater to put the crabs in. Sit and wait a while – if atop a pier lying down, peek over the edge to watch the action (the usual safety caveats apply). This is a catch-and-release sport so let the crabs go back to their habitats to recount their tales of derring-do to their friends and family, as you will likely do with yours. AG

Active adventures

Lead Mines meander

Ballycorus, Co Dublin

Ballycorus lead mines, near Kilternan, Co Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

A walk at the Lead Mines doesn‘t sound so enticing, but the iconic stone tower at Ballycorus was built to take the fumes away from the smelter below. Expect amazing views. Take selfies if you must. Then a short, if energetic walk takes you to the top of Carrickgollagan, to feel like the king or queen of the world. Car parking on Barnaslingan Lane; info at coillte.ie GT

Bogs and baking

Causey Farm, Co Meath

Causey Farm’s summer camp is four days of hands-on adventure for children aged six to 13. Set on a real working farm surrounded by forest and bog, it‘s all about messy fun with bog jumping, bread baking, farm animals and woodland exploring. While the smallies are making memories (and their clothes very mucky), parents can sneak off to explore nearby Meath gems such as the Hill of Tara, Trim Castle or a quiet riverside coffee in Slane. Camps run weekly through July and August and cost €120 per child. causey.ie CO’G

Dublin Port Greenway

The Tolka Estuary Greenway in Dublin. Photograph: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

This beautifully landscaped cycle and pedestrian route overlooks the Tolka estuary, following the northern edge of the port. The route has a number of points where cyclists or walkers can rest and take in interpretative panels offering information on the port, its environs and local bird life. A lovely, calming way to see Dublin afresh. dublinport.ie/greenway UMcC

St Anne‘s Park Market

Dublin 5

Every Saturday (unless it‘s lashing), stallholders offering everything from street food to flowers, jewellery and greeting cards, even dog portraits, open for business in the grand surroundings of this former Guinness estate. You can rely on eating well here and on finding no shortage of walks to work up your appetite or work off those freshly made cookies. Instagram: @stannesparkmarket UMcC

‘Secret beach’ at Castletown House and Parklands

Celbridge, Co Kildare

The grounds of Castletown House are a lovely place to enjoy the sunshine. The 18th-century parklands offer stunning riverside walks and plenty of open green space. Our favourite spot looks like a little beach hidden behind trees, where you can lay out a blanket and read for hours to the sound of chirping birds and rushing waters. castletown.ie JD

Donadea Forest Park

Co Kildare

A 15-minute drive from Maynooth, Donadea Forest Park is a gorgeous place to go for a picnic or a walk. Run by Coillte, it costs €5 per car to enter, and is home to the most beautiful array of trees, beds of bluebells and a duck-filled lake. info at coillte.ie JD

Japanese Gardens and National Stud

Kildare Town

There are few places more magical than the Japanese Gardens on a sunny day; the array of colour and beauty on display feels good for the soul. If you’re into horse racing, the National Stud is on the same site, and there are plenty of gorgeous horses to meet in their paddocks. Online tickets are €19 for adults, €11 for children (free for under-threes) or €52 for a family. irishnationalstud.ie JD

Go to your local Parkrun

There are more than 150 park runs around the country. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

You can walk or run. Everyone is welcome, and there are more than 150 around the country. Better still, go with the Sanctuary Runners group (sanctuaryrunners.ie). It comes recommended by President Michael D Higgins, who says it‘s “a great solidarity-through-sport initiative that fosters friendship and respect for migrants, asylum seekers and refugees while bringing greater awareness of the migration system.” There are Sanctuary Runners groups all across Ireland. Many (not all) run on Saturday mornings. Check the website to find a map. Just show up and look out for the people wearing blue T-shirts. Some groups stick around for tea and coffee and chats afterwards. CH

Mount Errigal

Co Donegal

Mount Errigal, Glenveagh National Park, Co Donegal. Photograph: Getty Images

If you’re looking for a challenge in Donegal, why not summit the county’s highest peak, Mount Errigal? A stone path and a series of steps lead you to the top, standing at 751m. The moderate hike takes between two and three hours. Remember to pack appropriate footwear and consider an early morning start to get the perfect sunrise selfie at the top. Info at discoverireland.ie KM

Pedal around the park

Phoenix Park, Dublin

If you don‘t own a bike you can hire one at the gates of the Phoenix Park in Dublin for the day for €20, or an electric bike for €50. Bring a packed lunch and just set off with no particular plan other than to cycle the 11km perimeter of the park. phoenixparkbikes.com CP

Dublin to Howth cycleway

Cycling the 18.5km from Dublin city centre to Howth has never been safer thanks to the opening of a new cycleway. Reward yourself with Beshoff’s fish and chips at the midpoint in your adventure, and if it‘s warm, stop off at Dollymount for an invigorating swim along the way. CP

Culture & craft

Cruinniú na nÓg

Our national day of free creativity for children and young people under 18 falls on June 7th and you can expect all manner of activities and workshops hosted by artists and community groups across Ireland. Find them all listed at cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie – just select your county and the age of the little people you are looking to entertain and off you go. CP

Tourist in your own town

Become a tourist in your town with the help of the OPW list of heritage sites at heritageireland.ie/visit/places-to-visit. The site is searchable based on location and admission price. Many are free and none are wildly expensive. CP

Historic houses and gardens

Drawing room at Borris House, Co Carlow

One of the lovely, unusual things to do in Ireland in summer is to visit the hidden gems that are privately owned historic houses and gardens. These are places that come under Section 484, whereby owners receive tax relief in return for opening to the public. They only open to visitors on designated days, a good portion of which are during the summer. Often, it‘s the owner who gives the tour, which adds greatly to the experience. Some places charge a small fee, and some are free. The current list is at revenue.ie RB

Leitrim’s quirkiest museum

Glenview Folk Museum, Aghoo, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

If your young ones think history is boring, Glenview Folk Museum might just change their minds. This place is pure eccentric Irish magic with a treasure trove of rural life, packed with more than 7,000 artefacts, from antique tractors to butter churns and Bakelite radios. There’s even a reconstructed street scene to give a real feel of 1930s Ireland, complete with an old-school pub and grocer. But the real showstopper? The largest collection of novelty egg cups in Ireland. We’re talking thousands, each more delightfully odd than the last. glenviewmuseum.ie CO’G

Vikings ahoy

Athlone, Co Roscommon/Westmeath

Sail back in time this August Bank Holiday at the Athlone River Festival, where Viking horns meet live music and sizzling street food. As the Shannon-side town transforms into a buzzing hub of boats and battle re-enactments, explore Viking villages, cheer on boat races and let the kids run wild with storytelling, music and carnival games. Add in fishing competitions, craft stalls and water safety demos, and you’ve got a full day out with just the right mix of fun and education. Horned helmets optional, great memories guaranteed. CO’G

Mysterious towers

Lismore, Co Waterford

Ballysaggartmore Towers, Lismore

The lodges at Ballysaggartmore were built by notorious Famine-era landlord Arthur Keily-Ussher to satisfy his, and his wife’s, social-climbing desires. The project impoverished his tenants and he went bankrupt in the process. What could be a modern morality tale is also a magnificent, intriguing and pretty easy walk, complete with tasty picnic areas. GT

The Curragh plains

Co Kildare

If you have an army-obsessed child or a history buff in the family, the Curragh offers a great free day out. Situated between Newbridge and Kildare town, the Curragh has acres of open green space to explore with old bunkers to climb (carefully) and landmarks such as Donnelly’s Hollow. The Curragh Museum is free and has an impressive array of tanks – open Monday to Thursday and 2pm-5pm on Sunday. JD

Offbeat

Have a nose

The Burren Perfumery, Co Clare

Rain or shine, this sweet-smelling patch of paradise cures all ills. There’s the feel-good perfumes and potions, a meditative video about the magic of the Burren and a small, beautifully laid-out herb garden with plenty of secluded spots to discover. Nab a seat outside the cafe and enjoy some of the finest home-made soup and carrot cake in the county. burrenperfumery.com RI

The Diva bench

South William Street, Dublin

We love a bit of window shopping when the sun shines in Dublin and top of our list is a browse around the fabulous Om Diva boutique. When you’ve finished ogling the beautiful Irish-designed jewellery – check out Capulet & Montague for original and colourful creations – and chatting to the famously friendly staff, you can sit outside on the white bench, comfy cushions provided, and watch the city go by. RI

Donkey hugs and castle views

Liscarroll, Co Cork

Some of the donkeys at the Donkey Sanctuary in Liscarroll, Co. Cork. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Meet the long-eared locals at The Donkey Sanctuary in Liscarroll. This free, family-friendly spot has scenic walkways, playful foals, gentle mules and plenty of donkeys to greet. Kids will love spotting favourites like Snowdrop and Bowser, while grown-ups can soak up views of Liscarroll Castle in the peaceful countryside. thedonkeysanctuary.ie CO’G

Star gazing

If you can’t tell your bear from your big dipper, download the Sky Guide app. Photograph: iStock

There’s nothing like a stargazing adventure and it can be done almost anywhere as long as the night sky is clear and you’re far from street lights and cars. So, on a warm, clear evening after a day in the sun, go to the remotest location you can think of, pack a picnic, watch the sun go down and wait to be dazzled by the heavens. If you can‘t tell your bear from your big dipper, download the Sky Guide app which highlights the constellations, planets and satellites above us. All you need to do is point your phone upwards to have a galaxy of wonder revealed. CP

Make a home video

Plan a home video shoot involving all your family. Bring everyone together, write a loose screenplay which you can film on your phone in a high definition Alfred Hitchcock could only have dreamed of. There are all sorts of free or cheap apps available to stitch together your home movie – and then you have something to look back on, or play at your children‘s weddings, in 30 – or three – years’ time. CP

Food & drink

Fresh oysters with a sea view

Dunmore East, Co Waterford

For great seafood in Dunmore East, with a glorious view overlooking the sea, head for the village’s charming East Pier takeaway. You can sit outside in the sun with a platter of the freshest oysters, generous lobster rolls and great chips, washed down with a glass of wine. Everything locally sourced (apart from the wine). Excellent seafood by the sea, just as it should be in Ireland, but so often isn‘t. eastpier.ie RB

Take a food tour

There’s no better way to see Ireland than travelling like a tourist, and this means booking yourself on one of the brilliant food tours that run around the country. Generally, you’ll eat your way through town on these tours, but the real benefit is how much you will learn, facts you’d never pick up on your own. Check out Karen Coakley’s Kenmare Foodie Tours (kenmarefoodies.com); Sheena Dignam’s Galway Food Tours (galwayfoodtours.com); and Fab Food Trails in Dublin and Cork (fabfoodtrails.ie). CH

Bean & Batch

Kenmare, Co Kerry

Skip the cafes in town and head to Bean & Batch on the edge of Kenmare for a big outdoor seating area and great coffee. Egg sandwiches come thick and soft, like something your farming auntie would hand you. Cakes are tray-baked – lemon drizzle, coffee, carrot and apple tart – sliced into generous squares. They do breakfast too: sausage rolls, waffles, overnight oats, porridge and açaí bowls, all made fresh daily, and well worth returning for. Instagram: @beanandbatchkenmare CH

Snappy Snappy

Letterfrack, Co Galway

Snappy Snappy food truck

Parked above Ballinakill Bay, Snappy Snappy is Michael Nagle’s crab-focused food truck, serving just a few options – all of them excellent. The crab is local, from Renvyle Fisheries, piled into toasted milk rolls or open sourdough from So-Doh bakery. Dressings include lemon, dill and mustard or a mild chilli mayo. Watch out for the crab tostada with guajillo chilli and pickled onion which sometimes appears on the menu. Grab a side of green beans in almond dressing and sit under the awning. Instagram: @snappysnappycrab CH

Little Fish

Cleggan, Co Galway

Little Fish in Cleggan

What began as a food truck in Letterfrack is now a bright, clever seafood cafe on Cleggan pier, run by Eva Caulwell and Tom Mullan. The fish and chips are top-tier, but it‘s the attention to detail – fermented hot sauce on buffalo prawns, pickled aioli made by Eva’s sister Laura, a fish spice bag, fresh mussels and proper vegetarian options – that sets it apart. Add local leaves, compostable cutlery, and lovely outdoor seating, and you’ve got a summer stop worth seeking out. Instagram: @littlefish_cafe CH

Roundwood Stores

Roundwood, Co Wicklow

Inside the Roundwood Stores on the Main Street of Roundwood, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Alan Betson

Part cafe, part grocer, part deli, run by Simon Pratt (ex-Avoca), Monique McQuaid and her son Jake McCarthy, this is the spot to hit after a hike or cycle. There’s a refurbished Italian deck oven turning out focaccia which is served with tomato soup thick with fennel and chickpeas. Pick up a cake and a coffee. Grab a seat outside or by the stove. Stock up on Dermot Carey’s organic vegetables, Tory Hill Farm kefir, and cold-pressed juices on your way out. Instagram: @roundwoodstores CH

Piglet Wine Bar

Temple Bar, Dublin 2

At the quieter end of Temple Bar on Cow’s Lane, Piglet draws a loyal local crowd with its deep wine list – heavy on organic and biodynamic bottles – and sharp cooking. The lunch and early-bird menu offers three courses for €35 and changes regularly, though their cacio e pepe rarely leaves the rotation. You might also catch pork ragu or confit duck gizzards. Outside tables are prime for people-watching, so get in early if the sun‘s out. pigletwinebar.ie CH

Pota

Baile na hAbhann, Co na Gaillimhe

Pota in Baile na hAbhainn, Connemara

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna runs a beautiful cafe in the Connemara Gaeltacht – breakfast, brunch and lunch built on proper seasonal produce. The taco with deep-fried Ros an Mhíl haddock, Aran Island crab salad with Velvet Cloud yoghurt, and Feeney’s pulled pork collar toastie are all standouts. Kids can order half portions, menus are bilingual, and there’s a 40-seat garden powered by solar panels. Even the condiments – honey mustard mayo, berry compote – are made in-house. Everything here earns its place. pota.ie CH

The Blue Light

Barnacullia, Sandyford, Dublin 18

It‘s 213m above sea level, just down from the Dublin Mountains, with one of the best views in the city – across Dún Laoghaire Bay to Howth – and plenty of outdoor seating. The Blue Light, owned by Pat Healy, was a local secret, popular with bikers and classic car groups, until lockdown walkers, a certain beer ad and Instagram blew it wide open. Now hikers and cyclists have joined the regulars, piling in for pints, trad sessions and solid plates of wings, fish and chips or steak sandwiches. @thebluelightpubdublin CH

Drive the Michelin green roads

On every Michelin roadmap, the scenic routes are highlighted in green, and it‘s always worth exploring these as an alternative to the main roads. Three favourites in Ireland are: the Beara peninsula, both more scenic and less-travelled than the neighbouring Ring of Kerry; the coastal route in Connemara along the R340 and R341 from Screebe Cross to Clifden; and the Antrim Glens, from Ballycastle to Larne. viamichelin.ie CH

The petrol station 99

(Anywhere)

Anyone for a 99? Photograph: Getty Images

Nothing beats a 99 from a petrol station or a convenience shop. Why not take it to the next level and create a table of best 99s around the country? We’re talking ice-cream thickness, Flake freshness and cone crispiness. Our local Maxol is unbeaten so far, but a colossal 99 pulled by a young man somewhere outside Belmullet comes in a close second. JD

Belfast baps

St George’s Market, Belfast

The last time we were here, we asked a man if we could take a picture of his bap, it looked THAT delicious. Apart from baps, the market has everything you could hope for from the freshest fish to racks of reasonably priced vinyl. There’s been a market on this site since 1604. To find out even more about this storied place book a St George’s Market walking tour. RI

Fresh fish and chips from Morton’s

Ballycastle, Co Antrim

You won‘t mind queuing for your dinner here on a fine summer‘s evening, with the freshness and quality of the fish and chips from this fishmonger and takeaway making any wait more than worth it. Savour your culinary reward outside on the marina and throw in a cone from Maud‘s Ice Cream for dessert. A walk on the Blue Flag strand, with glorious views of Fair Head, will complete the experience. Instagram: @mortonsballycastle; mauds.com UMcC

Tickety Moo Ice Cream

Killadeas, Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh

This ice-cream wholesaler sells directly to the public from its family farm in Fermanagh’s lakelands. Not only can you test novel flavours such as French Macaroon and Buttermint Toffee, you can see at first hand where the creamy milk behind them comes from – the farm’s on-site Jersey cows. These handsome creatures reside in luxury in a custom building catering for their every need, from back scratchers to on-demand robot milking, with visitors able to watch (and smell) it all from an elevated viewing platform. facebook.com/p/Tickety-Moo-Ice-Cream UMcC

A blooming good lunch at Rolf’s Country House

Baltimore, Co Cork

Treat yourself to lunch at Rolf’s Country House, the Haffner family-owned hotel and restaurant perched on a hill just outside Baltimore in west Cork, where the atmosphere is convivial and the verdant, subtropical gardens have an immediately restorative effect on the senses. While dining among the flowers, keep an eye out for Frieda and Mable, the Haffner family’s pet poodles who amble happily around the picturesque grounds. Don‘t leave without ordering the bouillabaisse and Gertrud‘s chocolate tart. rolfscountryhouse.com NO’R