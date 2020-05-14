Northern Ireland-born British and Irish win EU citizenship rights

All British and Irish citizens born in Northern Ireland will be be treated as EU citizens for immigration purposes, the government has announced after a landmark court case involving a Derry woman over the residency rights of her US-born husband.

The move is a major victory for Emma de Souza ending a three-year battle to be recognised by the UK home office as Irish, a right enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement (GFA).

Ms De Souza said: “This is great news. To get a concession from the British government and a change in the immigration law is no small feat.

“It is incredibly satisfying to be considered as EU citizens and will be a great help to all the other families in my situation.”

Her husband, Jake, will now be allowed to remain in the UK indefinitely if he applies for the EU settlement scheme, an immigration status for all EU citizens wanting to remain in the UK post-Brexit.

The UK home office made its rule change in parliament on Thursday, finally bringing immigration law into line with the 1998 peace deal, which allows anyone born in Northern Ireland to be British, Irish or both.

In court, the UK home office had argued the only way it could deal with the case was for de Souza to “renounce her status as a British citizen”.

Important step

After several unsuccessful legal challenges, Tánaiste Simon Coveney, took the case up saying it raised concerns that the British immigration law had not been updated to enshrine the GFA.

Mr Coveney described the move as “a good and important step” and paid tribute to “Emma for her principles, determination and her impactful campaign”.

The change in law will have wide-reaching implications and enable all citizens in Northern Ireland the right to have a non-EU or non-EEA country spouse remain in the UK without having to go through the Home Office’s onerous and costly immigration system.

It means that British citizens in Northern Ireland will automatically have more rights than their counterparts in England, Wales and Scotland, who will still have to spend thousands of pounds going through the strict immigration route for non-EU or non-EEA spouses with no guarantee of success. - Guardian