Migrant deaths: Police speak to one of Hughes brothers

Detectives investigating the deaths of 39 migrants found in a trailer in Greys, Essex, last week have spoken to one of two brothers from Northern Ireland sought by police in connection with the fatalities.

Speaking to reporters in Belfast on Friday, detective chief inspector Daniel Stolten, of Essex Police, said police had spoken to Ronan Hughes by telephone, but urged him and his brother Christoper to hand themselves in.

He also revealed that on Thursday the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) stopped a lorry believed to be connected to the Hughes brothers. “The vehicle was seized, and no further arrests were made,” he said.

Essex police have been seeking the brothers, from Armagh, on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking.

The trailer in which the bodies were found had been leased to Ronan Hughes.

Forty-year-old Ronan, who also goes by the name Rowan, and 34-year-old Christopher, are said to have links to both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

“Today I want to make a direct appeal,” chief inspector Stolten said. “Ronan and Christopher, hand yourselves in to the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

“We need you both to come forward and assist this investigation. Although we have already spoken to Ronan Hughes recently by telephone we need to have a conversation with him and his brother in person.

“Talking to Ronan and Christopher is crucial to our investigation and the sooner we can make this happen the sooner we can progress and continue with our investigation,” he said.

He also issued an appeal for members of the public to come forward with information.

“It is essential we follow all lines of inquiry and bring those responsible for these tragic events to justice.

“Ronan and Christopher Hughes are known to have links in Northern Ireland and Ireland as well as the road haulage and shipping industries.

“We urge anyone who has been in contact with them or has any information about where they are to get in contact with us.”

He said Essex police would continue to work with the PSNI and gardaí “until Ronan and Christopher Hughes have come forward or are arrested”.

Essex police originally stated the victims were Chinese nationals, but a number of Vietnamese men and women are now believed to be among the dead.

The driver of the trailer in which the 39 victims were found, Maurice Robinson (25) of Laurel Drive, Craigavon, has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, and money laundering and is next due to appear at the Old Bailey on November 25th.

Three other people arrested – a 38 year-old man, a 38 year-old woman, and a 46 year-old man – have all been released on bail until November.