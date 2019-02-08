Man (50s) dies following collision with truck in Wexford

A man has died after his van collided with a truck in Co Wexford Friday morning.

The man, who was in his 50s, was the only occupant of the van which collided with the truck at 7.25am at Ballymackesy, about 6.5km (4 miles) from Enniscorthy.

The man died at the scene and was removed to removed to University Hospital in Waterford where a postmortem examination will take place. The local coroner has been notified. The male driver of the truck was uninjured.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Garda forensic examination and local diversions are in place. Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Enniscorthy Garda station on 053-9242580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.