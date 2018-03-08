Funeral takes place of man murdered in Coolock

The funeral has taken place in Dublin of Kenneth “The Bull” Finn, a gangland figure shot in the head outside a house in Coolock on Sunday February 25th, and who died in hospital two days later.

Mr Finn was allegedly a so-called hit man for a variety of organised crime figures and allegedly involved in the murder of the dissident IRA leader Alan Ryan, in September 2012. He was also alleged to have worked for a man behind several Tiger kidnap and extortion crimes and drug deal. The man was reported not to have attended the funeral.

For the funeral and in a brief homily, Fr John Ennis of Our Lady of Consolation Church, Donnycarney, concentrated on the theme of friendship.

Mr Finn’s sister, Hazel said he had been “a great brother, a great father, a great son, a great uncle and a very loyal friend to a lot of people”.

On this occasion, she wanted him remembered in the best way possible – “he was very funny, he was very witty, he was a king of one-liners and I’d like it to be a celebration of his life”.

After his funeral Mass, Mr Finn’s remains were taken to Dardistown Crematorium. He is survived by his parents Paddy and Mary, and siblings.