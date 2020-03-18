Funeral of Killiney woman hit by speeding car told of a good and loving listener

The funeral of Jackie McGovern (54), from Killiney, Co Dublin, who was killed by a speeding car on the suburb’s Avondale Road last week, has been told she was a beautiful and warm person, who advised people “smile and the whole world smiles with you”.

In accordance with coronavirus restrictions, only Ms McGovern’s family and close relatives attended inside the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Johnstown, Killiney, where they were greeted by local priest Fr Peadar Murney.

Others remained outside where the requiem Mass was relayed by loud speaker. Many mourners stood apart from one another in line with health advice.

Paying tribute to his mother, Oisín McGovern (28) the eldest of Ms McGovern’s three children, said his mother was a good listener who put the needs of others first.

“The memories we have of her are only good. Never a bad word spoken, never a raised voice, unless absolutely necessary of course, she was an incredible mother,” he said.

“The praise she gave was unconditional, the love she had was always true, and that goes for all her family and friends. She adored all of them.”

Mr Mc Govern added that the love his mother shared with his father Brendan was something akin to “a fairytale”.

He spoke of the impact of his mother’s sudden loss, saying: “we can only all wish that because of this incident we will all become better people and search for happiness when it is so hard to find”. He recalled his mother had a number of sayings which included: “What’s meant to be is meant to be”, “It will all work out the way it’s meant to”, and “smile and the world smiles with you.”

In his tribute, Fr Murney said Ms McGovern, who was a teacher of autistic children at Our Lady of Good Counsel National School, had “loved the children in her care just as she loved her own family.”

He said people were asking themselves how “the reckless actions of the few can bring so much grief and pain to a family, and so much grief and pain to a community.”

The McGovern family lived on nearby Churchview Road and Ms McGovern was out walking with her friend Audrey Behan (51) when they were struck by a speeding car on March 10th.

Ms Behan was hospitalised with injuries that are thought to be non-life threatening. The congregation prayed for her speedy recovery and for the intentions of the emergency services who attended the crash scene.

The principal mourners at the funeral were Ms McGovern’s husband Brendan and their children Oisín, Cormac (24) and Clodagh (21).