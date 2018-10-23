Elderly woman dies after crashing in supermarket car park

A woman in her nineties has died after crashing her car in supermarket car park in Wexford.

The crash happened on Trinity Street in the town at 1.50pm on Monday.

Gardaí said the 91-year-old’s car hit a tree in the car park. She was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to Wexford General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

She was the only person in the car.