Donegal fatality: Postmortem reveals death not suspicious

A Garda investigation into the circumstances concerning the death of a 71-year-old man in Donegal has concluded following a postmortem.

The examination indicated that there was nothing suspicious about the elderly man’s death at a house at Garryharry, Letterkenny.

Officers had attended the scene late on Friday night when the pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The alarm had been raised when a car owned by the man was earlier found abandoned nearby at Kirkstown.