Commercial vehicles and hauliers face toll increases in 2019

Commercial road users will be hit with toll increases in 2019.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) announced four changes to toll prices across two of the country’s busiest roads.

On the M3, vehicles having four axles or more and exceeding 3,500kg will see tolls rise from €3.50 to €3.60.

Elsewhere, changes on the M50 will be limited to three specific categories.

1. The rate for an unregistered goods vehicle, under 2,000kg in unladen weight, or a bus or coach with seating for more than eight passengers, will rise from €3.90 to €4.00.

2. The rate for a tag-registered goods vehicle exceeding 2,000kg, but not exceeding 10,000kg, goes from €4.20 to €4.30.

3. The default toll – if you don’t pay your toll after all the notices and warnings – goes from €103.50 to €104.00.

Most motorists will face no increase in the new year. Toll increases are governed by inflation, and when the consumer price index falls, toll prices also drop.

A TII spokesman said only some vehicle types are affected due to a “tipping point” on the consumer price index formula that means only a selection of vehicles are impacted in a specific year.