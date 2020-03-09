Bruce Springsteen donates artwork to Jack & Jill fundraiser auction

US musician Bruce Springsteen has donated an original artwork to a charity auction to raise funds for the Jack & Jill Foundation.

Up to 2,600 artworks will be auctioned for €50 each, but the identity of the artist will only be revealed after the piece is purchased.

Springsteen and his wife Patti will both donate an original piece of art they have created to the auction, as will U2 frontman Bono.

Some 1,600 artists are to provide postcard sized artworks for the “Incognito” auction fundraiser.

The artworks will go on sale in the Sol Gallery, D’Olier St, Dublin city centre, from April 24th to 26th, with previews being displayed two days beforehand.

The auction will then travel to Lavit Gallery, Wandesford Quay, Cork from May 22nd to 23rd.

It is the fourth year of the Incognito auction. Last year the event raised over €120,000 for the Jack & Jill Foundation.

Other artists providing pieces as part of the charity auction include Vincent Devine, Paul Costelloe, Abigail O’Brien, Mick O’Dea, Maser, Laura Cronin, Mo Kelly, Alice Maher, Victor Richardson and Peter Curling.

The Jack & Jill Foundation provides specialist home nursing and end of life care to severely ill young children up to five years of age.

The charity currently supports 340 families across the country, and says it must fundraise €3.5 million every year to provide its service.