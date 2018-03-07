Tallaght hospital staff who worked during storm to get leave

Staff at Tallaght hospital who attended work throughout Storm Emma are to receive two days’ annual leave.

Those who were unable to attend work at the hospital would receive pay without any deduction, management at the hospital confirmed.

Nurses and other staff slept on makeshift beds in hospitals around the country in order to maintain services during the past 24 hours.

A HSE memo circulated last week advised that those unable to attend work due to the severe weather may have to use their annual leave to cover any absences.

However, Minister for Health Simon Harris later said service staff who could not get to work or whose workplace was closed would receive emergency leave with pay and would not have to make up the time lost.

He said the HSE would find a way to “acknowledge efforts” of staff who came to work on Thursday and Friday last week.

The HSE subsequently issued a revised memo on compensatory leave. Tallaght hospital said it was granting the extra leave to staff “pending clarification” from the HSE of this memo.