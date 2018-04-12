Snacks make up fifth of supermarket ‘weekly shop’

Treats and snacks make up a fifth of food in people’s supermarket shopping trolleys, according to a new study.

Families with children spent on average €1,037 a year on highly-processed food like crisps, chocolate and sweets. The Health Service Executive (HSE) study found €521 was spent on fruit, making up 10 per cent of weekly shops, and €346 on vegetables over the course of a year.

The average spending on junk food for families was €228 a year on chocolate and sweets, €199 on sugary drinks, €161 on biscuits and €129 on crisps.

The research looked at the spend in supermarkets of 5,000 households, from March last year to this February.

The research was published as part of a campaign by the HSE, Healthy Ireland and Safefood, to encourage parents to introduce healthier foods into their children’s diets.

Dr Cliodhna Foley-Nolan, director of nutrition at Safefood, said the study showed the balance of most parent’s weekly shops was “all wrong”, and had too much junk food.

The amount of highly processed foods in people’s weekly shops was contributing towards Ireland’s “dangerous levels” of obesity, type 2 diabetes and cancer, she said.

“These highly processed foods are everywhere, at all times of the year and are so cheap - it’s no wonder that we are finding it difficult to not overindulge our children and ourselves” Dr Foley-Nolan said.

The study showed Irish parents need to work on improving children’s eating habits, Minister for State for health promotion Catherine Byrne said.

Treats and snack foods were known to be high in fat, sugar and salt, all contributing towards Ireland’s problem with childhood obesity, she said.

“If children fill up on these foods, they don’t have an appetite for the nutritious foods they need for good health and wellbeing” she added.

The HSE and Safefood campaign is encouraging parents to limit the amount of foods high in fat and salt children eat, give appropriate child-size portions, make milk or water the routine drinks at home rather than soft drinks, and include more fruit and veg in children’s diets.

See below for some healthy alternatives to junk food.