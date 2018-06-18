Irish board game wins main prize at junior entrepreneur awards

An Irish/English bilingual board game has picked up the main prize at this year’s junior entrepreneur awards. It was created by a group of 10 and 11-year-olds and is now due to appear in local shops,

Fifth class from Gaelscoil an Inbhir Mhóir, Co Wicklow picked up the class-of-the-year award for their board game Máirseáil na Learscáile (‘Marching Map’) which aims to teach children about Irish history, culture, geography and sport.

More than 3,500 students from fifth and sixth class showcased their products and businesses at the Junior Entrepreneur Programme (JEP) at the RDS in Dublin on Monday.

Tiernan Gahan, aged 11, from Gaelscoil an Inbhir Mhóir said he and his classmates were each tasked with coming up with an idea to pitch to each other.

“I thought about a board game in Irish because I didn’t see any bilingual board games anywhere else.

“One morning me and my dad sat down and did the replica of it and then I brought it and my idea was picked,” he told The Irish Times.

“It wasn’t just a singular idea. We all had to put our heads together to come up with the finished product.”

Tiernan said he and his classmates sold 100 board games over three days, with a retail price of €24.

“We went to three local stores – Bolands, Bridgewater and Tesco in Arklow. I found the hardest bit was showcasing it, I didn’t think it was going to be bought. I can’t believe it, it feels really good.”

Class teacher Caroline McCarthy said the project has been “fantastic” for the children.

“The very first day we introduced the concept to the kids, not one of them could tell me what an entrepreneur was. Within two or three weeks into the programme, they just embraced it and made it their own and made a very professional product.

“The profits have paid for a trip to Funtasia in Drogeheda, paid for the bus coming up today and lunch later and whatever is left we’re giving to the local cancer support group in Arklow.”

Fifth class from Scoil Náisiunta Baile Nora in Co Cork picked up the ‘financial wizards’ award for their book For the Love of GAA, which has brought in profits close to €1,500. The book is centred around their local GAA club, Ballinora, and celebrates the club’s history as well as past and present players.

Lily O’Keefe, aged 11, said “it was quite challenging at times but in the end it was all worth it”.

“That we’ve actually won is mind-blowing. We have been selling it from the local church, the school and the GAA club,” she said.

“Everyone said it was very interesting and one person even said it was ‘class’.”

Class teacher Hazel O’Regan said “every single one of them absolutely loved it”.

“There’s just something in it for everyone and they find their own little niche within it, taking on their own little tasks and skills. As a class it just brings everyone together,” she said.

Jerry Kennelly, co-founder of the Junior Entrepreneur Programme said the project is about “filling the gap” between children’s perception and reality of entrepreneurship.

“It’s also a great avenue for creativity,” he said. “Children who may not speak up in class or be at the top academically, suddenly they become really good negotiators, really good at sales, perhaps good at production and they brings a sense of confidence to every child in the class. It’s a new concept for primary school education in Ireland. ”