Woman charged in North over alleged breaches of Covid-19 restrictions

A woman in her 40s has been charged with breaching coronavirus restrictions in Northern Ireland, the first such prosecution.

The woman (46) will appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

The charges relate to the alleged contravention of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020, sections 3, 4, 6 or 7, according to a statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

It is understood that this is the first such prosecution of its kind in Northern Ireland since the regulations came into force.

The charges relate to an alleged offence in Strabane.