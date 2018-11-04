Woman (50) charged with murder of man in Foxrock

A 50-year-old woman has appeared at Dublin District Court this morning having been charged with murder.

The court was told that Grace Miano, with an address at Tudor Lawns in Foxrock, south Dublin, made no reply when charged on Saturday at 9.35pm in Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.

She has been charged with the murder of Limbani Mzoma (27) at that address. The body of Mr Mzoma, who is understood to be from Malawi, was discovered after gardaí and other emergency services were called to the house at about 11.30pm on Thursday.

Mr Mzoma had suffered severe stab injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later. It is understood some of his body parts were removed.

Ms Miano, who is Kenyan but is understood to have been living in Ireland for some time, was wearing a short blonde wig, a navy pullover and light grey tracksuit bottoms when she appeared before the special hearing on Sunday morning in the Criminal Courts of Justice.

While waiting for the sitting to begin she sat, at times with her head in her hands, at other times smiling and humming quietly to herself. She was accompanied by two male and one female Garda.

Det Sgt Colm O’Giollain, of Cabinteely Garda Station, told Judge Gráinne Malone that Ms Miano made no reply when the charge was put to her by Sgt Niall Kennedy at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.

Solicitor Jonathan Dunphy asked that Ms Miano, who had been complaining of pains in the head and in the leg and had seen a doctor on several occasions since being taken into custody, receive medical attention.

The judge directed this and when Mr Dunphy said they would be seeking a psychiatric assessment and report on his client, the judge said he should liaise about this with the prison authorities.

Ms Miano was remanded in custody to Dun Laoghaire District Court on Friday morning, November 9th. She was granted free legal aid after the court was told she was on social welfare.

Judge Malone said that if there was to be an application for bail it should be made to the High Court.