Two charged over €800,000 cannabis herb haul in Cork city

Two men have been charged in connection with a major drugs haul in Cork city over the weekend, when detectives seized almost €800,000 worth of cannabis herb.

Michael O’Leary, from The Orchards, Mahon, was charged with six offences and Eddie Murphy, from Hazel Road, Togher, was charged with four offences at a special sitting of Cork District Court on Sunday night.

Mr O’Leary (44) was charged with four offences in relation to possession and possession for sale or supply of 35.5kg of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €710,000 at Kent Railway Station, Lower Glanmire Road, on June 21st.

He is charged with a further two offences of possession and possession for sale or supply of another 4kg of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €80,000 at Kent Road, Ballyphehane, on the same date.

Meanwhile, Mr Murphy (48) is charged with a total of four offences in relation to the possession and possession for sale or supply of 35.5kg of cannabis herb at Kent Railway Station on June 21st.

No reply

Det Declan Keane of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in respect of Mr O’Leary and told the court that Mr O’Leary made no reply when the six charges were put to him.

Det Patrick O’Sullivan told the court Mr Murphy similarly made no reply to any of the charges put to him after caution.

Insp James Hallahan said gardaí had no objection to bail once certain conditions were met. Defence solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher, for Mr O’Leary, and barrister Emmet Boyle, for Mr Murphy, said their clients accepted the terms.

Mr O’Leary agreed to sign on daily at Togher Garda station, reside at Kent Road in Ballyphehane, abide by an 11pm to 7am curfew and surrender his passport within three days to gardaí and undertake not to apply for any other travel documents.

Mr Murphy, whom the court heard had no passport, agreed not to apply for any travel documents, as well as to sign on daily at Togher Garda station and reside at his home address in Togher.

Judge Olann Kelleher, who granted both men free legal aid after hearing they were on disability allowance, remanded both men on their own bonds of €400 to appear again at Cork District Court on June 26th.