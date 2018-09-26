Three arrested as weapons seized in Co Longford

Three men have been arrested following the seizure of a machine gun and a pistol in Co Longford.

A car being driven by one of the suspects, a man in his 40s, was stopped by members of the Special Detective Unit at Drumlish. It was searched and the guns and a quantity of ammunition was discovered.

The guns were found in a follow-up search of a house in the Drumlish area where two men, aged in their 60s and 30, were arrested.

All three men are being held for questioning at Longford and Granard Garda stations.