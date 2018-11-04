Teenager stabbed in the face in Ballymun
Residents express horror and concern about knife attack
A teenage boy has been stabbed in the face during an incident in Ballymun.
The 15-year-old had knife wounds to the face and hands, the latter from trying to defend himself.
The attack occurred at approximately 6.30pm on Friday when a youth was in an altercation with another youth, the Garda Press Office confirmed.
“The injured party received a number of lacerations to his face and was taken to Temple Street Hospital for treatment,” a Garda spokesman said.
“It is believed the other youth was in possession of a knife. No arrests have been made at this stage and investigations are ongoing.”
He was treated at the hospital, which treats children up to the age of 16, but was not admitted.
A number of messages on Facebook by residents of Ballymun expressed horror and concern about the attack.