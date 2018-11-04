Teenager stabbed in the face in Ballymun

A teenage boy has been stabbed in the face during an incident in Ballymun.

The 15-year-old had knife wounds to the face and hands, the latter from trying to defend himself.

The attack occurred at approximately 6.30pm on Friday when a youth was in an altercation with another youth, the Garda Press Office confirmed.

“The injured party received a number of lacerations to his face and was taken to Temple Street Hospital for treatment,” a Garda spokesman said.

“It is believed the other youth was in possession of a knife. No arrests have been made at this stage and investigations are ongoing.”

He was treated at the hospital, which treats children up to the age of 16, but was not admitted.

A number of messages on Facebook by residents of Ballymun expressed horror and concern about the attack.