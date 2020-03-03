Teenager hospitalised after alleged stabbing at Luas stop

Gardaí are investigating an alleged stabbing incident at a Luas stop in south Dublin on Monday night, which has left a teenage boy in hospital.

The boy was approached by a group of males at Glencairn Luas stop in Leopardstown at about 10pm. Gardaí said during an altercation with one of the males, the teenager “allegedly received a stab wound”.

The boy was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Green Party TD for Dublin Rathdown Catherine Martin said the local community are “shocked and appalled” at news of the attack.

“My thoughts are with the victim and his family at this worrying time. I would urge anyone who has any information whatsoever to contact the local gardaí.

“We all need to be vigilant and show not just zero tolerance, but our revulsion at knife crime by cooperating fully with the gardaí.”