Rolex watches, cars, expensive footwear seized in Dublin raid

A number of cars, Rolex watches, more than €4,000 in cash, a pair of runners and weighing scales were seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) during searches in Dublin and Kildare on Thursday morning.

Residential properties in Dublin 8 and Co Kildare were searched along with a jewellers and a business in Dublin 2. A 152 Audi A6, a 132 BMW, three Rolex watches, a Breitling watch, approximately €4,000 in cash and £400 were seized by Cab.

Two electronic weighing scales, a pair of runners costing €550, documents and other financial documents were also seized.

Gardaí said in addition to these items in excess of €30,000 held in financial accounts was restrained on foot of orders granted pursuant to Section 17 (2) of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

All searches were conducted under Cab warrants and no arrests have been made at this time.

The Cab investigation is focused on an individual who is a member of an organised crime gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Dublin 8 and Dublin 12 areas.

In a statement, An Garda Siochana said Cab previously targeted the assets of this individual and “orders were granted under the Proceeds of Crime Act 1996 & 2016 in the High Court in 2019 over cash, monies held in financial accounts, a high value watch, a mobile home and three motor vehicles”. “That action resulted from a CAB search operation conducted on 8th December 2017,” it said.

“The target had been referred to CAB by the Special Crime Task Force established by the Garda Commissioner. This followed from a Garda operation in September 2016 where cash and a luxury watch were seized.”