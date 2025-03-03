Liability for up to €2m costs of law professor’s murder trial may be decided later this month

A hearing may proceed later this month to decide liability for the substantial legal costs of the trial of law professor Diarmuid Phelan, which ended with his acquittal of the murder of a man on his Co Dublin farm.

The overall costs of the ten week trial at the Central Criminal Court have been estimated by legal sources at up to €2 million.

Mr Phelan was represented by a high-powered legal team, including senior counsel Seán Guerin and Michael Bowman, instructed by Arthur McLean LLP Solicitors. His trial costs, including retaining US based firearms experts, are estimated at up to €1 million.

When the costs issue was briefly mentioned before Mr Justice Paul McDermott on Monday, he agreed to list it for directions on March 10th before the trial judge, Ms Justice Siobhán Lankford.

Ms Justice Lankford will decide whether written costs submissions should be provided or the matter can be determined on foot of oral submissions.

Mr Phelan was in court on Monday for the brief mention of the costs matter.

Last January, a jury unanimously found him not guilty on the murder charge.

A senior counsel and law professor at Trinity College Dublin, Mr Phelan (56) had denied the murder of Keith Conlon (36) at Hazlegrove farm, Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, on February 24th 2022.

A father of four, Mr Conlon was critically injured when he was shot by Mr Phelan at the farm on February 22nd 2022. He was pronounced brain-dead in hospital two days later.

The trial heard Mr Conlon was trespassing with two others – Kallum Coleman and Robin Duggan – on the farm on February 22nd 2022. They had two dogs, a lurcher and a terrier, and were apparently engaged in badger baiting.

After Mr Phelan shot the lurcher with his licensed Winchester rifle, there were exchanges with the trespassers and Mr Conlon and Mr Coleman following him up a field.

The prosecution case was that Mr Phelan took his licensed Smith & Wesson revolver from his pocket, fired two shots into the air and a third penetrated the body of Mr Conlon. When the third shot was fired, Mr Conlon was shot in the back of the head as he turned away and, in the circumstances, Mr Phelan had the necessary intent for murder, the prosecution contended.

Mr Phelan, in interviews with gardaí, said he was “terrified” and believed, if he had not reacted immediately, “he would have got me”. He fired shots in an arc above the heads of the trespassers and was “stunned” when Mr Conlon fell down, he said.

The defence contended the discharge of the firearm was a legitimate act of self-defence not done with intent to penetrate the body of Mr Conlon.