Revenue dogs find €69,000 of drugs labelled as board games, kitchen supplies, clothing

Sniffer dogs at Dublin’s Mail Centre uncovered almost €69,000 worth of drugs hidden in packages labelled as board games, kitchen supplies, jewellery and clothing.

Revenue said the operation was carried out on Friday with the help of detector dogs Bailey and Sam.

Together they uncovered more than 3.4 kg of cannabis resin which had been on its way to various addresses in Dublin, Kildare, Cork and Waterford.

The eight separate packages originated in the Netherlands, the US, Canada and Spain.

In a separate operation earlier this week, as a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers seized over 24,600 litres of beer at Rosslare Europort.

The smuggled alcohol, with an estimated retail value of over €94,000 represented a tax loss to the Exchequer of €45,500.

It had arrived in a foreign registered truck that disembarked a ferry from France. Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution, Revenue said.