National children’s hospital takes legal action against building contractor

The State body responsible for the building of the national children’s hospital has begun High Court proceedings against the construction company contracted to build the hugely expensive facility.

The National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) has already been involved in a series of disputes with construction group BAM, but this is the first time the rows over cost have moved to the High Court.

The cost of the Dublin hospital has been an ongoing controversy for many years, with some fearing the project could end up costing as much as €2 billion.

The overground, or phase B, part of the project is the subject of gross maximum price agreements between the two sides but that has not stopped a series of rows over money, all of which have gone through a dispute management process.

According to reports, it initiated the legal proceedings after the dispute management process found in its favour, but BAM did not comply with that finding.

The lodgment of the proceedings “follows the issuing of a notification of our intention to bring these proceedings, in the absence of an agreement regarding a contractual issue, at the beginning of March,” a spokeswoman said.

“In the absence of a response from BAM, the NPHDB was left with no other option but to file this plenary summons.”

Dispute

The instruction for the phase B construction works was issued to BAM by the NPHDB on January 8th, 2019, and the phase B works commenced at that time, she said.

However BAM made a claim disputing the validity of the instruction, leading to the dispute that has now ended up in the courts.

“The agreed dispute management process has been exhausted with respect to this specific claim, without agreement from the contractor,” she said.

Given the importance of the works, the cost and the date for completion of this critically needed new children’s hospital, it is essential that this fundamental contractual issue is definitively resolved, the spokeswoman said.

“In order to rigorously defend the public purse, the NPHDB has been left with no option but to bring the matter to the High Court.”

A request for a comment from BAM met with no response. The company closed down work on the site this week, due to the coronavirus crisis, a decision that was welcomed by the NPHDB.

Once the restrictions are lifted, the work on the site can resume, and will not be affected by the court proceedings.