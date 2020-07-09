Garda detective sent forward for trial on charges including threat to kill ex-wife

A Garda detective has been sent forward for trial accused of threatening to kill or injury his former wife and of attempting to coerce her.

It is alleged the crimes took place in 2012 in the west of Ireland though the detective facing the charges lives and works in the Leinster area.

Judge Paula Murphy granted the accused detective an order that prevents the media from naming him or publishing any details that would lead to his identity, or that of the complainant, becoming known.

The order is temporary and was granted at the request of the detective’s solicitor Robert Murphy during a hearing before Dublin District Court on Thursday.

The charges the detective faces are both covered by the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act. The book of evidence in the case was served on Thursday and the matter was due to come before the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on July 30th.

However, no trial date was set and it was unclear when the trial would proceed. No plea to the charges has been entered yet.

The detective, who is in his 40s and is a father, was charged last year on the direction of the DPP after an investigation by An Garda Síochána. The accused man was in court on Thursday, though his appearance there was not required.

Judge Murphy informed him if he planned to use alibi evidence as part of his defence he must notify the court within 14 days of his intention to do so.

No evidence has yet been heard in the case and the Garda detective was remanded on continuing bail.

Mr Purcell, for the accused detective, applied to the courts for reporting restrictions in the case to ensure none of the parties could be identified. This was requested, and granted, for legal reasons.

The temporary order was granted until the case was before the courts again and full facts became available.

The accused man’s bail was extended, on condition that he must have no contact with the complainant and legal aid was granted.