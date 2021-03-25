Woman charged over high-speed car chase told to return to court after quarantine

A woman alleged to have led gardaí on a high-speed chase on Dublin’s M50 motorrway, parts of which were streamed on social media, has been told to return to court when she has completed a quarantine period after a recent holiday.

Gemma Greene (24) appeared at Dublin District Court charged with two counts of dangerous driving in connection with the pursuit on the night of March 1st.

Gardaí­ chased a car around the M50 until it stopped in the Hampton Wood Drive area of Ballymun. Footage of the chase was livestreamed on social media with the driver recorded singing to music. When the car stopped, Ms Greene was arrested and later charged and bailed. The accused, from Bunratty Road, Coolock, has not entered a plea.

Garda Jane Keegan told the court there would be an application to change Ms Greene’s bail terms. The court sergeant also pointed out that Ms Greene should be in quarantine as she had recently been out of the country.

Garda Keegan confirmed that Greene returned from Spain on March 15th and should have stayed in quarantine until Monday. Ms Greene came into the courtroom but was told to leave again after the judge agreed she should have followed the health advice.

A solicitor for the accused objected to an application to change her bail conditions, saying the “proof was in the pudding” because she had not tried to avoid court. Judge Kelly adjourned the case until Monday.

An application for legal aid was made with the court hearing that Ms Greene was not working. Garda Keegan said, however, there would be an objection to that request when the case resumes.