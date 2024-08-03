Surf in Portugal, kayaking in Cork, tennis in Tenerife: forget ‘fly and flop’ breaks and embrace learning holidays

For many people, holidays are a time to switch off, relax and engage in nothing more taxing than lounging by a pool with a book and a regular supply of ice cold drinks. But some want more from their break than a ‘fly and flop’ experience – so we have compiled a list of options for those who want to stimulate the mind and body and perhaps learn something new.

Surfing in Portugal

It might look easy, but surfing is anything but. For those wanting to progress in standard from a grommet (inexperienced surfer) to a surfer with a bit of finesse, a surfing holiday in Portugal could be just the ticket. Famous for year-round waves, the popular holiday destination has many options for wannabe surfers, and Rapture Camps offer a choice of three different destinations – two close to Lisbon and one near Vila Nova de Milfontes. Lessons are led by qualified surf instructors and six nights accommodation, including breakfast and dinner, along with three surf lessons and use of bicycles and kayaks, cost between €600 and €800. rapturecamps.com/noahsurfhouseportugal.com

Golfing on the Algarve

If surfing is a little too energetic, then perhaps a few days learning to perfect your swing at the Pine Cliffs Golf Course and Academy in the Algarve, would be more to your liking. Designed to help beginners and more experienced players to improve their technique with specialised PGA professionals, family, group or individual lessons can be arranged. Individual lessons start from €85 per adult and accommodation prices start from €445 per night for two adults sharing a deluxe room with ocean view, including breakfast. A family of four can stay in a two-bedroom suite at Pine Cliffs Gardens from €590 per night. golf.algarve@pinecliffs.com

Developing a range of creative skills in Turkey

Being creative can cover myriad skills and those who want to improve general creativity should head to Perdue in southwest Turkey where, in lavish safari tents overlooking the sea, they can enjoy a total escape from the stresses of modern life. Along with yoga sessions, therapeutic massages and an open air cinema, guests can engage in painting and/or cookery classes, which are taught by experienced professionals. Rooms at Perdue by NLG start from €664 per night. perdue.com.tr/en/perdue-experience

READ MORE

Eccles Hotel is Ireland's oldest purpose-built hotel

Kayaking in Cork

The Beara Peninsula boasts some of the most spectacular scenery in the country and while simply soaking up the beauty is enough for some, others may want to immerse themselves in it, while learning a new skill. With this in mind, visitors to the Eccles Hotel in Glengarriff can take kayaking lessons and explore this stunning region while learning how to get to grips with a kayak and navigate the water with ease. Classes can also be combined with foraging lessons with head chef Eddie Attwell and prices for both are available on request. B&B costs from €200 per room per night for two people sharing. eccleshotel.com/outdoorsireland.com

Playing tennis in Tenerife

There are plenty of tennis lessons in Ireland, but nothing beats playing in warm sunshine. So the tennis academy at the Abama Resort on the southwest coast of Tenerife is the ideal spot to perfect your serve. Set in 400 hectares of former banana plantations, students can enjoy 15 hours of intensive lessons with world class professionals and take their pick of seven courts, the largest of which can seat 600 spectators and has previously held ATP and WTA tournaments. There is also plenty to do off the court with a wellness spa, swimming pool, golf and plenty of stunning coastal walks. Rates start from €220 B&B per night for a 1-bedroom suite. abamahotels.com

Flavours Holidays offers a weeklong escape to Sicily with five cookery lessons with a local Italian chef. Photograph: Flavour Holidays

Cooking in Sicily

What could be more appealing than a week in Sicily, learning how to cook Italian food while also eating, drinking, exploring and relaxing. Flavours Holidays offer a weeklong escape to a stunning resort near Catania. With accommodation dotted around a courtyard attached to the main house where the cooking lessons take place, daily activities involve heading to the local market to buy ingredients, taking part in a cooking lesson and preparing food for lunch or dinner, visiting local attractions or relaxing by the pool. The relaxed vibe sees guests mingling (or not) after classes, over a glass of (seemingly endless) prosecco and during the many meals and outings during the trip. Suitable for couples, groups and single travellers. An all inclusive trip costs from €2,000pp per week. flavoursholidays.co.uk

Creating fragrance in Florence

There are a myriad of reasons to visit Florence with its incredible sights, sounds and flavours. But if you want to develop another of your senses, a perfume-making class is a must. Led by a professional ‘nose’, participants are taught about the different smells, then presented with a range of phials to choose from – and after deciding on a floral, musky, or woody note, are instructed how to blend together to create their own unique perfume using pipettes to add droplets to the base. A basic class lasts around two hours, but longer courses can also be booked – and most importantly, participants get to take home their personal scent, bottled, boxed and luxuriously bagged. Accommodation in a two-bedroom Tuscan villa, complete with swimming pool costs from €1,700 per week. Perfume classes from €190pp. tuscanynowandmore.com/experiences/culture

Harvesters collect grapes during the harvest in the cellar of Château de La Tour, within the Clos Vougeot vineyard in Vougeot, Burgundy. Photograph: Arnaud Finistre/AFP via Getty Images

Wine appreciation in France and Portugal

Most of us know the wine we like but not where exactly it comes from, how it’s made, how it differentiates from other varieties, how to choose one wine over another and what affects the quality of the finished product. So for anyone wanting to know more about fine wine, France is the obvious choice, and you can’t get much better than a trip to Burgundy. This beautiful area is not only pleasantly uncrowded compared with other wine regions, but some of the most famous wine villages are situated very closeto each other, making a wine tasting tour a doddle – and for those not wanting to use a spittoon, a driver can be hired to take you from vineyard to vineyard.

Classes can be taken at Domaine and Maison Chanzy, in the centre of the beautiful village of Puligny Montrachet, where expert teachers will guide you through the various grapes, vineyards and vintages. There are a number of different classes available and prices cost from €20pp. If you want to stay in style, a double room at the stunning Como le Montrachet just across the street costs from €370 per night including breakfast. comohotels.com and chanzy.com

Learning Spanish in Barcelona

It may be the capital of Catalonia, but it’s also the second most visited city in Spain and with its vibrant street life, a wealth of fantastic restaurants and the opportunity to spend the afternoon on the beach, Barcelona is the perfect place to learn Spanish. Located right in the heart of the city, the Camino Barcelona Spanish School offers classes to students of all ages and abilities, for anything from a week to a year. Along with daily classes on campus, a ten minute walk from the famous Plaza Cataluna, students can also enjoy guided walks, day trips and simply ‘hanging out’ and conversing with classmates on the college sun terrace. Accommodation is available on site from €400 per person per week – and for those who would prefer to stay independently, a single room at the conveniently located and very comfortable Hostal Fernando costs from €90 per night including breakfast, while those who prefer something a little more plush, but without the hefty price tag which usually comes with hotels in downtown Barcelona, should head to Hotel Catalonia Portal Del Angel, which comes complete with a pool, is a short walk from the college and costs from €190 per night. An intensive course costs from €225pp per week – caminobarcelona.com/hfernando.com/cataloniahotels.com

Developing skills in England

If you’d prefer not to travel too far, but still want to get away from home, then a trip to Wildhive Callow Hall in Derbyshire could be just the ticket. Guests can engage in a variety of different classes depending on where their creativity lies. Located in 35 acres of ancient woodland and wild open spaces, the venue is perfect for exploring the peak district while taking a break from the variety of classes which include sculpting, Raku pottery, flower arranging, sound therapy, watercolour workshops, drawing and painting. Classes cost from €70pp and accommodation costs from €260pp – wildhive.uk