Christmas gift ideas: 100 Irish websites to get your shopping sorted

Food and drink

This is a small independent deli and shop based in Tramore, Co Waterford, with a range of unique, food-focused gift options for Christmas. One eye-catching option is inspired by the bustling markets of the Middle East and packed with high-quality Middle Eastern foods, house-made Mezze products, and a selection of Irish ingredients from small producers, all presented in a Moroccan straw basket.

Where’s the beef, you might ask, if you’re of a particular vintage and half-remember 1980s ads for US fast-food restaurants. Well, it turns out it’s in the Burren. If you’re struggling to buy for the person who has everything or wants nothing, this site delivers fresh Beef Boxes nationwide.

Indiefude Taste The Greatness hamper, £48.95-£109.95 (€59-€132)

This site stocks some top-notch produce from all over the island of Ireland and has all manner of delicious-looking gift hampers, as well as some great Irish cheeses and charcuterie.

Kinsale Mead: For those who like the odd uncommon tipple

Mead isn’t typically the type of drink you might order in your local pub or even find on the shelves of your local supermarket, which is why it might make a nice present for those who like the odd uncommon tipple. There are many different types of mead, some of which marry the distilling traditions of Ireland and the US.

READ MORE

Builín Blasta Rogha na hÉireann Mór hamper, €179

This Galway-based cafe, bakery and food-production business specialises in handmade, award-winning condiments (including its “infamous” smoked onion mayo). Its hampers combine its own products with other top Irish products, cheeses and wines.

[ Festive fashion: what to wear for Christmas party seasonOpens in new window ]

In search of beer that is, as they put it, “great for gifting or filling up the fridge”? Along with your beverages, you’ll find “a collection of Kinnegar merch and giftpacks that should suit most budgets”.

You will find some gorgeous and unique-looking – and we’re only talking about the bottles here – spirits from this Dublin distillery, including flavoured gins and vodka with “as many fresh, local and sustainably grown botanicals as we can capture”.

Luxury Hamper, €470, from the Burren Smokehouse

Burren Smokehouse hampers are a celebration of culinary excellence from local producers, featuring signature Burren Smoked Irish Organic Salmon in varying flavours, alongside an assortment of artisan cheeses, decadent chocolates and tasty crackers, to name but a few.

Frank Hederman's smokehouse in Cork. Photograph: Cathal Noonan

The Hedermans of Cork have been smoking salmon for more than 40 years and have really nailed their Christmas offering with some fine-looking sides of salmon and more, all wrapped up in a bow, or at least some nice wrapping.

[ Christmas gifts for the foodie who has everythingOpens in new window ]

The cheese kings of Ireland have some wonderful hampers made up of cheese – obviously – cured meats, crackers, relishes, wines and more, with a fine range of other gifts including cookery books and kitchen accessories as well as class tickets for virtual and in-person events.

Here you will find chocolate “crafted directly from sustainable cacao beans” on the Burren. There are chocolate baubles, chocolate wreaths, truffles, milk chocolate, dark chocolate, cardamom chocolate, vegan chocolate and award-winning hot chocolate. In short, there is a whole lot of chocolate here and it is all delicious.

Cashel Blue – award-winning Irish cheeses since 1984

Blessed are the cheesemakers, and few deserve blessing more than the company that broadened so many horizons with award-winning cheeses going all the way back to 1984. The site has hampers, individual cheese and merch including tote bags and T-shirts for the real cheese lover in your life.

Handpainted chocolates from Galway-based Grá

Ireland is suddenly spoiled for choice when it comes to artisan chocolatiers and Grá, with its home in Galway, is one of the leading lights. The business continues to grow and, along with this site, you should be able to find it in the likes of Brown Thomas.

You will never guess what this site sells ... “From stunning grazing tables and abundant cheese platters to our festive cheese wreaths and Christmas gifting options, we’ve got you,” the site says, promising “the finest Irish and local flavours, beautifully crafted and ready to impress”.

Cosmetics

Handmade Soap Company candle and diffuser set

If you could smell this website you’d appreciate the quality of the products it sells. It has things to make homes and humans smell lovely.

A natural skincare business based in Dublin’s Stoneybatter, it is certified vegan and cruelty free and makes all its products locally by hand using natural, organic and botanical ingredients. This Christmas it has curated three gift boxes to “share the gift of self-care”, with everything sustainably packaged, obvs.

Seaweed soap from the Palm Free Irish Soap company, €4.25

This Clare-based family business has been selling ethical and environmentally friendly alternatives to mainstream soaps, shower gels and washing powders for 30 years. If you want plastic and palm-oil-free alternatives, this is where you should be looking.

Skingredients Retinol + B3 Anti-Ageing Night Serum, from €49

This skin care company has been making waves at home and abroad over the past couple of years, and with good reason. Not only is it all really good but it is driven by sustainability – and the number coding on the bottles makes it all very easy to use.

Kinvara skincare Timeless Trio set €60

Here you will find cleansers, scrubs, gift sets and serums all from a west-of-Ireland company set up by a scientist – Dr Joanne Reilly – who was prompted to act as she struggled to find skincare products for her own “tricky skin”.

This site contains a collection of natural multifunctional skincare products that, they say, “help restore the skin’s healthy balance, with minimum products and effort”. Oh, and all the products are handmade.

Toys

Here you will find a wide selection of toys, games and puppets that encourage children’s natural talents, appetite for learning and sense of humour. A range from birth to preteens; no battery-operated toys or toys that follow a heavily branded character or trend.

This site is run by a woman with a young family who is “currently captaining the ship into chaos season with an eight-week-old and almost three-year-old in tow”. As she says herself, she doesn’t “look like most toyshop owners these days, and yet I resemble my customers the closest”. The award-winning site recently celebrated its fifth birthday and allows people to shop more than 3,000 products by age, brand, price or category.

While this site sells toys for all children, it retains a laser-sharp focus on toys and games that will have a special appeal to kids with additional needs.

This site promises a “meticulously curated selection of toys, games, and festive treasures”. You can expect classic wooden toys and modern interactive gadgets, with “each item chosen with care to inspire creativity and joy”.

Toy shop based in Wicklow selling everything from wooden toys, educational toys and arts and crafts, to audio players and books, including Yoto audio players and accessories.

This Munster-based site is groaning under the weight of all the toys it sells and we have no doubt you’ll be able to find something to bring a smile to the face of the little ones closest to you here.

[ Christmas tech for kids: great gift ideas with safety features for parental peace of mindOpens in new window ]

We got lost on this site wandering through a maze of amazing-looking doll’s houses and play houses and the type of bunk beds you might have dreamed of as a child. You will also find all manner of other wooden toys.

This Galway-based toy shop has been selling “ethical, safe and high quality wooden toys and unique gifts” for more than 40 years. The toys are lovely and the absence of plastic is a thing of wonder.

What is this shop? We will let them tell you themselves. “Our toys delight both the child and their planet. They’re climate kind and minimal waste – made locally from plants or waste (recycled materials) – and full of joy”.

Djeco collages for little ones (3-6 years)

It is not every toyshop that can lay claim to the Late Late Toy Show, but this place can. Its physical footprint is small but the family behind the business have a keen eye for what makes a toy work.

What is Maypole Lane? Well, it is a site that looks to “create a fun space for families by offering a handpicked collection of unique, high-quality children’s toys, clothing, books and gifts, inspiring joy, creativity and learning.

In the run-up to last Christmas we spent a day – or a morning, at least – with the folk behind this site, so have first-hand experience of how much they care about the toys and games they sell. And how good they are at picking the best of presents that will keep people of all ages wildly entertained while also making them, maybe, a little bit smarter, but in the very best of ways.

Clothes

This is a really cool Irish fashion brand, with some of the best clothes you will find anywhere. As well as designing its own ranges – for men, women and children – it has collabs with other makers with a keen emphasis on sustainability and doing the right thing. Not something you can say about every business operating in this space.

Flat caps, newsboy caps, duckbill caps, walking hats, bucket hats – whatever you want to have on your head, the Hannas from Donegal will have it covered.

Donegal patchwork scarf, magee1866.com

And, speaking of Donegal, we can’t forget Magee, an old-school Irish clothes shop that sells Donegal tweeds and throws that are timeless.

Mad Yoke socks by Irish Socksciety

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without at least one pair of novelty socks festively wrapped and placed under the tree. The Irish Socksciety, a Galway-based company, sells high quality and inventive socks to make you smile, and is celebrating its seventh birthday this Christmas – so a big happy birthday to them from us.

Who knew there would be so many sock makers in Ireland to love? Well, there are, and none are better than this Dublin-based company that does a natty line in socks that “celebrate beautiful landmarks and places of Ireland”.

Obi Wan Camogie T-shirt, Hairy Baby

We have being going on about Hairy Baby for as long as we can remember and the site, with its growing collection of sometimes laugh-out-loud T-shirts, is going strong. They also sell sweatshirts, socks, a Father Ted collection and a replica of the Oasis 2009 T-shirts (if you want to pretend you kept yours or were there). And, if you want to, they will let you customise your own T-shirts with the year of your choice.

This Spiddal-based shop sells Irish-language T-shirts, hoodies, jackets and greeting cards.

The super-cute products for smallies to be found here are designed and made locally, with a range of Irish-language T-shirts and bodysuits, and also a full range of extremely soft clothes, from dresses to leggings. The clothes “are made to be worn, washed and passed on”, with those behind the site having the stated aim of keeping “clothes out of landfill and in circulation” for as long as possible.

Vintage clothing is better for both your pocket and your planet, and this sustainable business, which describes itself as “basically your friendly Depop” is groaning – in a good way – under the weight of all the clothes it sells.

Emma Manley, the Dublin designer behind manley.ie

Designer Emma Manley sells clothes and accessories that “embody confident femininity with pieces that can be easily dressed up or down”. The Dublin designer has this year added a new range of handbags to her collection.

The gift of comfort and warmth for everyone, from little babies to hardy sea swimmers – as well as dogs – produced by a dedicated team of knitters using ethically sourced wool from an indigenous mill in Kilcar, Co Donegal.

Well, with a name like this you might expect incredible socks. We can’t say for sure if they are incredible – are any socks? – but they are stylish and sustainable socks, with adult socks costing €9.95, kids’ ones €2 less, and the “You Are Incredible” gift box retailing at €19.99.

This is a family-run, circular-economy business that sells “gorgeous preloved, vintage, designer, new and handcrafted kids’ and baby clothes for kids up to the age of 12″.

Jewellery

A Little Idea Christmas tree earrings

alittleidea.ie

This jewellery designer and maker based in Dublin handicrafts laser-cut acrylic statement jewellery pieces, bursting with vibrant colours. Her collections have become very recognisable around Ireland and recently won the Best Jewellery Brand at The Irish Made Awards. Collections include dangly earrings, studs, necklaces, rings and, most recently, pieces for kids too. Prices €24-€62.

9ct recycled gold Rugged Tag pendant, €799 from Edge Only

Ethically crafted, modern, genderless jewellery brand by Jenny Huston that “offers sustainably made luxury jewellery that makes a statement”.

This is the place to go if you are looking for “colourful statement jewellery from materials such as polymer clay and fused glass”.

A site which promises “beautiful and affordable jewellery and personalised gifts”, with the designer behind the business selling three collections of her own as well as Stackers personalised jewellery boxes.

A Chupi Sweetman Christmas decoration with her daughter's name, from chupi.com

Gorgeous Irish jewellery brand and, while it is not cheap – prices start from around €200 – the pieces are likely to last a lifetime and maybe even longer than that.

A whole range of striking and sustainably made jewellery, coming out of the Ox Mountains in Co Mayo.

Alice Claire Horgan, a jewellery designer from Oysterhaven in Co Cork, draws her inspiration “from the sea and the wild surrounding countryside, beaches, and headlands of Ireland”.

Experiences

Can you think of a better present than a decluttered house? Well, perhaps you can but a voucher for home decluttering and organising might really appeal to some people and this professional organiser promises to “work with clients to transform their homes into easy-to-maintain, clutter-free spaces”.

This site sells empowering therapeutic photography sessions for women.

Something special

An Irish art, craft and design shop based in Abbeyleix that is selling an eclectic mix of the best Irish original art, ceramics, beauty, jewellery, home items, books, prints, cards and a whole lot more.

This essential-oil and candle brand was set up in 2022 and is committed to authentic natural ingredients and sustainability. It sells a range of candles and gift sets for putting something into words that might be hard to say. “Our courage candle, for example, is bought often for people going through difficult situations,” the founder says.

Some stunning pieces are to be found on this site, created from copper and fired with enamel glass. There is wall art, jewellery and you’ll also find large abstract acrylic paintings. The artist also creates bespoke pieces for special occasions. Well worth a look.

Dogs aren’t for Christmas but Christmas can be for dogs, and if you are in the market for a present for your four-legged friend you won’t go far wrong with this Howth-based site, which specialises in interactive toys for dogs.

Here you will find handmade Irish gifts with eco-friendly packaging. All their products are crafted with care by local artisans and the Clonmel folk behind the site “take pride in supporting sustainability through our materials and packaging”.

If you are looking for clothes, gifts, books and more, with a very distinct Irish twist, this site won’t leave you wanting.

Kopper Kreation makes gorgeous lamps from recycled materials

Some gorgeous lights and the like to be found on this site, made from recycled materials including a whole lot of copper.

These guys focus on homeware and “unique, thoughtfully made pieces” handcrafted in Europe. “We’re all about reducing our carbon footprint in the homewares industry by producing as close to home as possible,” they say of their collection, which includes ceramics, textiles and lighting. “If it’s not made here in Ireland, the furthest away any piece is made is currently Portugal.”

The Ola in the name says her “passion is creating unique, coastal-inspired ceramics that are as functional as they are beautiful”. She is driven by the idea “of bringing a touch of the seaside into homes, whether it’s through a daily cup of coffee or a special dinner party”. The ceramics are handmade in small batches in Ardgillan Castle.

A Clifden-based clothes and gift shop with every item considered for its impact on our planet and people. It is currently offering a free gift with every purchase over €50 and there is free delivery throughout Ireland on all orders over €80.

This site is almost 20 years old and began life as a small, family-run business out of the founders’ home in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath. It sells “high-quality, fun, sentimental yet affordable personalised Christmas tree decorations”. Each decoration is designed to hang on a Christmas tree and is personalised by hand with the requested family names or messages – no matter how unusual, or in what language the name or message may be. Each one is then presented in a complimentary seasonal gift bag.

Annie West literary cushion covers

A Sligo-based artist with a natty line in tea towels, cushion covers, prints and cards, as well as books and more.

This site allows customers to connect with flower farmers and florists in their local area. While there might not be a massive amount of fresh locally grown flowers on sale at the moment – what with it being winter and all – you will find dried flower products and gifts, as well as Christmas wreaths.

An Irish wellness brand dedicated to making self-care, planning and positive living a normal part of everyday life. It sells a “thoughtfully curated collection of premium wellness journals designed for individuals who want to feel prepared, focused and empowered every day”.

A Jando jigsaw, available from jandodesign.com

This is the place to go if you are in the market for the most beautiful prints of landmarks around the country. But there aren’t just prints of everything from the Poolbeg Towers, the Aviva Stadium and the Salthill Ferris Wheel – to pick three at random – there are also tote bags, books and amazing sound-wave prints which can document a special audio occasion – from wedding vows to your baby’s heartbeat – and it’s audio that can also accessed by the recipient through a QR code. And they have a pleasingly sustainable ethos too.

If you are looking to buy directly from the artist, you will find all manner of lovely screen prints, giclée prints and linen wall hangings here.

A site that is “passionate about eco-friendly, non-toxic, ethical products with natural ingredients and less waste, especially plastic waste”. For Christmas, it offers many gift sets, Tony’s Chocolonely Christmas chocolates and lots of Keepcups and Klean Kanteen reusable coffee cups and water bottles.

We love this site, which sells words, either yours or others’, etched in porcelain. It has poetry and lyrics and affirmations and offers a bespoke service, although you may have left it a little late for something truly elaborate and unique this year. Still well worth a look though.

Some stunning ceramics can be found on this site, including tableware, decorative items and sculptural pieces.

Weighted pillows you can hug? Well sure, why not? Specially if they help you sleep like a baby – although not like one of the ones that wakes up crying and looking for food every 20 minutes. There are few better presents than a good night’s sleep and the ethically and locally made weighted pillows developed by Síne Dunne of Siesta Sleep promise to help adults and children sleep more soundly and for longer, as well as reduce pain and anxiety.

Would you like to “experience a piece of Ireland’s stunning west coast from the comfort of your home”? On this site you will find everything from cosy knitwear that feels like a warm embrace to luxurious blankets and sheepskins that bring Connemara comfort into your home.

An Irish brand crafting high-quality essential oils and wellness products in the creative hub at The Chocolate Factory, Dublin.

This site stocks more than 30 Irish brands and sells cards, socks, jewellery, lip balms and more, with 10 per cent of each sale going to a charity of the customer’s choice.

A sleep brand that aims to give children – and their parents – the gift of sleep. It has just launched a Newborn Sleep Gift Bundle, which includes a one-hour video consultation tailored for babies aged up to three months and expectant parents, setting the foundation for healthy sleep habits as well as offering the CulaBaby Sleep Shade and silk scrunchies for the mammies.

“Discover a range of goods crafted in Ireland by social enterprises, offering second chances to individuals from marginalised communities, including those with disabilities, refugees and individuals rebuilding their lives after addiction or time in prison,” is how the site describes itself. It is not just a good cause, though: the products to be found here are gorgeous, from handprinted table linens to tweed teddies, beeswax candles, notebooks and much more.

What is this site? Well, why don’t we let them tell you. “Our quirky Irish icons capture the culture and fun of Ireland across a unique selection of frames, magnets and gifts for you and your loved ones! They are lovingly designed and handmade by Dublin Grandma Patricia Pierce.” That about covers it. It has the most Irish of fridge magnets, prints, street signs and road names.

This is one of the best shops in Ireland for people in the market for smart, sharp super-imaginative presents, no matter what budget you have.

“We do the wrapping so you don’t have to,” is how this site opens its sales pitch to shoppers. And while that is certainly an attractive idea, particularly if you are as useless at wrapping as we are, this Clare-based site is so much more than a convenience. It has great gift ideas for men, women, boys and girls as well as an ever-expanding range of homeware and books.

Galway shop choc-a-bloc with quirky, funny and gorgeous looking gift ideas – well worth a few minutes of your day.

This artist living in west Cork produces original watercolour paintings from locations around the country.

The artist behind this site makes art pieces that “inspire emotion and can be completely customisable from colour to text to presentation”. She turns ordinary everyday objects into eye-catching pieces. All the materials are sourced in Ireland and each piece is made by hand. There are Christmas decorations, pictures, and lights all from resin and reclaimed buttons.

One of the longest-standing record shops in Ireland, Golden Discs has shown remarkable tenacity in not only surviving in a world of ones and zeros streaming songs on to our phones but actually thriving in recent years. It is the home of vinyl, the kit you need to play vinyl, CDs, DVDs, all manner of merch and more.

If you are looking for the very best of what Irish makers have to offer, there is a decent chance you will find it here. The owners have their own jewellery line and sell a wide range of beautiful products by established and emerging makers, with a focus on handmade and heritage crafts.

It is worth handing it over to the owners of this site to explain what it is that they do. “The Green Dot is an award-winning shop and cafe in wonderful Clonakilty, west Cork. We are the Local Retailer winners at the Irish Made Awards 2024. Based in a 200-year-old converted pub ... our beautiful gift shop stocks the work of over 70 Irish makers and we also make our own pieces in-house. We also have (probably) Munster’s best eco-toy corner and like to do our bit for the local community.”

Cuando makes it very easy to find novel presents for everyone you might care about, with unique gifts from makers and designers from all over Ireland.

Books

This is more than just a bookshop. The “tiny” team behind the site ship gift boxes with books, chocolates, fancy candles and more, at no cost around Ireland, and also offer a monthly book subscription service, which means your present will stay front and centre in the recipient’s mind for a whole year if you so choose.

Gwen Allman of The Company of Books, Ranelagh

Based in Ranelagh in Dublin, The Company of Books has more than 3,500 titles in stock, with free delivery on orders over €30 and even freer local delivery within a range of 2.5km.

Kenny’s of Galway is an institution, but while it could have just settled for being one of the finest physical bookshops in Ireland, it has been innovating for the guts of 30 years and was one of the first online retailers in Ireland. The site is stocked with an extensive collection of competitively priced books.

Kenny’s is not the only bookish institution in Galway and Charlie Byrne’s Bookshop is right up there too. It is a great place to explore and to search for both new and second-hand books.

What is Just Books? Well the site tells us it “is a charming bookshop located in the heart of Ireland, with great reads for all ages and interests. If you don’t see what you are looking for, get in touch and we will do our best to find it for you.”

More than 85,000 second-hand books, with many selling for €2.50 or less. The stock is mostly sourced from Irish charities – excess stock that would otherwise be recycled – which, the shop says, “allows us to give back to the community while we provide you with excellent prices”. It also stocks new books, vintage and antiquarian books and book sets.

This gorgeous looking bookshop in Greystones, Co Wicklow, has books for kids of all ages – from babies right up to young adults. You will find a decent selection of toys and gifts available too. It is any wonder it’s an award-winning place?

A lovely bookshop way out west – in Westport, as it happens. It has, as its stated mission, “to contribute to a positive change in the way the world thinks” and we can’t find a single thing wrong with that.

Looking for the best of books for children? This site will have you covered.

One of the longest-established and almost certainly the largest book retailer in Ireland, it has an enormous range of books.

Another fine Irish bookshop, which now sits under the same umbrella as Eason but still retains its own personality.