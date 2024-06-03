Smart holiday packing: Here’s how to do it cleverly and reduce stress levels

Whether you’re embarking on a weekend or a week in the sun, with hand luggage only or checked in, packing for any holiday scenario requires the same precision. Packing preparation is essential for stylist and founder of Clossy, Judy Gilroy: “I try to start the packing process at least a week in advance of my trip.” She suggests starting with a list. “Jot down what you need in the notes section on your phone as you think of it. Write your list according to categories of everything you need under headings like Swim/Beach, Day Outfits, Night Outfits, Underwear/Nightwear, and Accessories. Don’t be frugal with the list – you can edit it later.”

Care is required not to overpack, and a little planning can ensure a stress-free packing situation and no excess baggage. Think about your final destination, the weather, the terrain, and the itinerary. Is it more casual, chilled by the beach, or will you dress up for dinner? Are you going sightseeing?

Palm beach shirt, €35, Very Ireland

Clossy packing cubes

Organic cotton cropped broderie shell top (€103) and organic poplin drawstring waist skirt (€143), The White Company

Select versatile pieces that can be mixed, matched, and worn in multiple ways to maximise your suitcase space, especially if you’re facing a weight restriction. Only bring pieces you like, you’ll wear and feel comfortable in, to avoid returning home with lots unworn in your suitcase. Have a try-on session pre-holiday and edit out any pieces that don’t make you feel your best. “Plan your outfits on a clothing rail or lay them out. Once you have all of your outfits in place, then edit. Do you need three white dresses that are very similar? Do you need 12 dresses in total? This is a great method to help prevent overpacking and to help you not forget some essentials,” says Gilroy.

For a hassle-free packing experience, consider using packing cubes. These nifty organisers keep your items neat and compact, making it easier to find what you need. “I’m a big advocate of packing cubes because they prevent that inevitable jumble in your suitcase. Use a different cube for each category so everything is easily accessible when you arrive,” explains Gilroy.

READ MORE

[ A bride’s fashion decisions are no longer focused on just one day ]

Sandals, €47, River Island

Sandal, €175, Russell & Bromley

Zig zag crochet dress, €52, Very Ireland

Just as a capsule wardrobe uniquely reflects each individual, a perfect packing list is also personal. While each person will have different essentials on their travel list, there are some universal must-have holiday pieces. These include a versatile beach dress, a pair of comfortable shoes, a swimsuit, and a lightweight jacket. Lynn Hunter, founder of Hunter Communications and The Collaboration Agency, has worked in air travel and is a confessed skilled packer. “From my days as a cabin crew member for British Airways, I always had to pack a small bag, so carry-on luggage is the way forward. They are simple and effective, but you can also bring a capsule collection.”

In swimwear, it continues to be the season of the one-piece. Interesting fabrications, prints, and silhouettes ensure the all-in-one is far from boring. Doubled up as a bodysuit under trousers and a linen shirt to take you to lunch, it deserves the first spot in your suitcase. Hunter says she always brings a swimsuit that she can wear with shorts or a skirt in the evening.

Asymmetric Swimsuit, €45.99, OYSHO, Zalando

Knit skirt, €50, M&S

Sunglasses, €20, M&S

Knit top, €42, M&S

Beachwear can be a dress, linen shirt, kaftan, or trousers. The striped pyjama style trousers are having a moment and are ideal if you want some coverage or when it cools in the evening. Dresses are an easy addition to a holiday suitcase thanks to their packability. “When it comes to holidays I prefer dresses to separates. They are easier to pack, style, and make up a full outfit. I usually use light fabrics that can roll up tight.” says Gilroy.

When it comes to shoes, three is the magic number. Hunter always packs one pair of sandals, high shoes (wedges or stilettos), and trainers for walks. Wear your heaviest shoes in the airport to save on weight, too, and use your shoes in your suitcase to stuff socks or underwear in them.

Another way of monopolising space is to carry your beach bag as small hand luggage. Make sure it’s sizeable enough to fit all your pool/beach essentials but small enough and a more malleable style that can easily be pushed under your seat on the plane.

Towel texture bag, €45.99, Mango

Crochet dress, €69.99, Mango

Leather trim straw basket tote bag, €128, The White Company

Linen dress, €34, The Edit, Penneys

Linen Shorts, €69, & Other Stories

Hat, €39, & Other Stories

Wave print trousers, €299, Yaitte.

Crochet dress, €62.50, Next

Stripe tote, €89, Whistles

Stripe swimsuit, €115, whistles