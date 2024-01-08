Golden Globes 2024: What Margot Robbie, Barry Keoghan, Taylor Swift and more wore on the red carpet

This year’s revamped Golden Globe Awards brought several changes to the programme. But it was business as usual on the red carpet, with hundreds of celebrities seemingly relishing the chance to give us something to ogle after last year’s strikes stopped many from posing for cameras at award shows and events.

There were ball gowns. There were sequins. There was lots of red – crimson dresses, candy apple heels, oxblood tuxedos – with dashes of “Barbie” pink and the colour purple.

A pearl necklace and belt chain spiced up Barry Keoghan’s Louis Vuitton jacket and trousers – and helped hide the fact that their prints did not exactly match.

Other looks that stood out included Margot Robbie, who continued her Barbie-inspired fashion streak with a hot-pink Armani Privé gown and a tulle boa that resembled a loofah. The look was inspired by the Superstar Barbie toy.

Elsewhere, it looked as if Oppenheimer star and best actor winner Cillian Murphy had stepped off the set of a different movie (Maestro) when he arrived on the carpet in a black standing-collar suit and white pleated shirt.

Hunter Schafer, who attended the ceremony as a presenter, walked the carpet, her gauzy Prada gown billowed behind her. The look was equal parts eerie and captivating.

Irish actor Andrew Scott, who was nominated for his performance in All of Us Strangers, wore all-white Valentino. Here are some of the best looks from the carpet.

Barry Keoghan wearing Louis Vuitton. Photograph: Sinna Nasseri/New York Times

Margot Robbie in custom Giorgio Armani. Photograph: Sinna Nasseri/ New York Times

Cillian Murphy in a black standing-collar suit and white pleated shirt. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer wearing Prada. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Andrew Scott wearing Valentino. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White wore a wide-lapel Calvin Klein suit over a sheer shirt. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in a maroon Rodarte gown. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Charles Melton in a sharp, double-breasted Armani suit in navy blue. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ali Wong wearing a white Christian Dior gown. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Issa Rae attends in a glittering, gold, floor-length gown. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Two statement brooches added some sparkle to Colman Domingo’s slim Louis Vuitton suit. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Florence Pugh a gauzy red Valentino gown. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri wearing a strapless Prada tube dress. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sticking through the waistband of Celine Song’s Loewe skirt was a two-foot silver needle. Photograph: Michael Tran/AFP

Billie Eilish looked thrift-store chic in a boxy blazer, khaki skirt and Mary Janes with socks a similar color to her bangs. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey in a purple off-the-shoulder, sequined dress. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet in a sparkly black Celine Homme blazer. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rosamund Pike in a black tea-length dress with a dramatic, lace veil covering her face. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Taylor Swift's gown covered in sparkling chartreuse sequins. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling wearing Gucci. Photograph: Sinna Nasseri/New York Times)

Selena Gomez in Giorgio Armani Privé. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Karen Gillan rocked an alien-inspired look. Photograph: Allison Dinner/EPA

Jennifer Lopez's dress with baby pink rosettes. Photograph: Sinna Nasseri/New York Times

Sarah Snook in a sheer black gown. Photograph: Allison Dinner/EPA

Pedro Pascal chose a sling with a black velvet finish to accompany his look. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Meryl Streep opted for a full-length sequined skirt suit. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

– the New York Times