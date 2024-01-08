Golden Globes 2024: What Margot Robbie, Barry Keoghan, Taylor Swift and more wore on the red carpet
It was business as usual on the red carpet with ball gowns, sequins and lots of red. Here are some of the best looks
Mon Jan 8 2024 - 10:17
This year’s revamped Golden Globe Awards brought several changes to the programme. But it was business as usual on the red carpet, with hundreds of celebrities seemingly relishing the chance to give us something to ogle after last year’s strikes stopped many from posing for cameras at award shows and events.
There were ball gowns. There were sequins. There was lots of red – crimson dresses, candy apple heels, oxblood tuxedos – with dashes of “Barbie” pink and the colour purple.
A pearl necklace and belt chain spiced up Barry Keoghan’s Louis Vuitton jacket and trousers – and helped hide the fact that their prints did not exactly match.
Other looks that stood out included Margot Robbie, who continued her Barbie-inspired fashion streak with a hot-pink Armani Privé gown and a tulle boa that resembled a loofah. The look was inspired by the Superstar Barbie toy.
Elsewhere, it looked as if Oppenheimer star and best actor winner Cillian Murphy had stepped off the set of a different movie (Maestro) when he arrived on the carpet in a black standing-collar suit and white pleated shirt.
Hunter Schafer, who attended the ceremony as a presenter, walked the carpet, her gauzy Prada gown billowed behind her. The look was equal parts eerie and captivating.
Irish actor Andrew Scott, who was nominated for his performance in All of Us Strangers, wore all-white Valentino. Here are some of the best looks from the carpet.