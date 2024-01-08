Golden Globes 2024: Cillian Murphy wins best actor as Oppenheimer takes home five awards

Cillian Murphy after winning best at theGolden Globe for best actor for his portrayal of J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's biopic of the theoretical physicist. Photograph: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Cillian Murphy has won the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama at an amusing ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, that saw Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, featuring the Cork actor in the lead role, wallop its famous rival Barbie. In an upset, Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things, a wild feminist fantasy produced by Dublin’s Element Pictures, beat Barbie to best comedy or musical film. Andrew Lowe and Ed Guiney, veterans of the Irish film industry, are among the winning producers. Poor Things also won top prize at the Venice Film Festival in September.

Murphy triumphed over Barry Keoghan, nominated for Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn, and Andrew Scott, up for Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers, in a shortlist that, remarkably, was 50 per cent Irish. “To all my fellow nominees, if you’re Irish or not, you’re all legends,” he said.

Calm under pressure, Murphy seemed most concerned about the aftermath of opening celebrations. “First question: do I have lipstick all over my nose? I’m just going to leave it,” he began. “I knew from the first moment I walked on a Christopher Nolan set it was going to be different. I could tell by the level of rigour, the level of focus, the level of dedication.” Murphy now looks a strong favourite to become the first person born in Ireland to win best actor at the Oscars.

The so-called Barbenheimer phenomenon that, last summer, pitched the biopic of the father of the atomic bomb against Greta Gerwig’s variation on the fashion doll reverberated throughout the show at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Oppenheimer won the Globes battle comfortably, topping the charts with five awards. Barbie won just two Globes, the same as Poor Things. Lanthimos appeared most happy about meeting a musical idol. “I just wanted to speak to Bruce Springsteen all night,” he said. “We have the same birthday.”

READ MORE

Emma Stone got past Margot Robbie, Barbie herself, to win best actress in a comedy or musical for Poor Things. “Playing Bella was unbelievable,” she said of her weirdly revivified protagonist. “I see this as a romcom. But Bella falls in love with life itself rather than a person and she accepts the good and the bad and equal measure. That really made me look at life differently.”

[ Golden Globes 2024: full list of winners ]

The greatly respected Paul Giamatti won the comedy or musical actor award for playing a grumpy teacher in Alexander Payne’s charming The Holdovers. Lily Gladstone was a popular winner of best actress in a drama for her role as a misused native American woman in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

Nolan acknowledged a late collaborator from his The Dark Knight when accepting the award for best director. “The only time I’ve ever been on this stage before was accepting one of these on behalf of our dear friend Heath Ledger,” he said. “That was complicated and challenging for me. And in the middle of speaking, I glanced up and Robert Downey Jr caught my eye and gave me a look of love and support – the same look he’s giving me now.”

There was a surprise in best screenplay. Neither wing of Barbenheimer triumphed as Justine Triet, writer-director of the Palme d’Or-winning Anatomy of a Fall, was summoned to the podium. The French courtroom drama also beat a competitive field that included Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest and Celine Song’s Past Lives to best film not in English. Triet’s picture is now confirmed as a serious player in the ongoing awards carnival.

The best supporting prizes went to strong favourites. Robert Downey Jr, a veteran, took best supporting actor for his turn as Lewis Strauss, the protagonist’s tormentor in Oppenheimer. “A sweeping story about the ethical dilemma of nuclear weapons grosses $1 billion. Does that track?” he joked. “No. Unless and because ... Universal went all in with Christopher Nolan to direct Cillian Murphy with Emma Thomas producing.”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who movingly plays a bereaved mother in The Holdovers, has already won practically every critics prize going and, unsurprisingly, took the best supporting actress Globe. She seems certain to get the corresponding Oscar.

Two new awards were presented this year. Globes favourite Ricky Gervais – not in attendance – took the prize for best stand-up comic on television. The debuting category honouring “cinematic and box office achievement” has been baffling observers since its announcement. That award went to Barbie. It was the highest grossing film of the year (the highest-grossing ever in Ireland). So that made some sort of sense. Taylor Swift, in attendance, will have been disappointed not to win for Taylor Swift: the Era Tour, the highest grossing concert film ever.

Jo Koy, a popular Filipina-American comedian, hosted in mainstream fashion that contrasted markedly with Jerod Carmichael’s unsettlingly political set in 2023 and with the Gervais performances that brought the Globes some edge in the first two decades of the century. Koy got no more risqué than directing quips at extremities of Barry Keoghan that featured in Saltburn. “Where is your penis seated?,” he asked. “Down front? That was the real star of the show.” The Dubliner, never knowingly underdressed, looked glamorous in jewelled earrings and matching necklace.

The Globes also honoured television with cooking dramedy The Bear and feud comedy Beef both picking up three awards. Inevitably, the last series of Succession topped the charts with four Globes.

Veteran awards watchers have found it hard to judge which way this year’s film Globes would go and how much they might tell us about the upcoming Oscars. Organised for decades by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a relatively small body of journalists, the awards were, in the wake of controversies, handed over to Dick Clark Productions, a subsidiary of Eldridge Industries, months after last year’s show. The HFPA was disbanded and, with some former voters remaining, the electorate more than tripled. Following criticism of the HFPA for its lack of black representation, the new invited group is said to be just 40 per cent white. Old habits die hard. At least one of the winners thanked the late “Hollywood Foreign Press Association” (RIP).

The changes may, if anything, make the Globes a better predictor for the Oscars. It has been three years since either of the best film titles here tallied with the eventual best picture at the awards that matter most. Last year, The Banshees of Inisherin beat out eventual Oscar champion Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The charabanc now advances to the Oscar nominations on January 23rd.

The 81st Golden Globes winners

Best Motion Picture – Drama: Oppenheimer.

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Poor Things.

Best Director: Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone – Poor Things.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers.

Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture: Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers.

Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture: Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Best Motion Picture – Animated: The Boy and the Heron.

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language: Anatomy of a Fall.

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Barbie.

Best Screenplay: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari – Anatomy of a Fall.

Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer.

Best Original Song: What Was I Made For? (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell) – Barbie.

Best Television Series – Drama: Succession.

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: The Bear.

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Beef.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Kieran Culkin – Succession.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama: Sarah Snook – Succession.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Ayo Edebiri – The Bear.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Steven Yeun – Beef.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Ali Wong – Beef.

Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Matthew Macfadyen – Succession.

Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown.

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television: Ricky Gervais – Ricky Gervais: Armageddon.