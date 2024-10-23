CSO figures show 10,000 more Ukrainians in Ireland since same time last year

Ukrainians and their supporters gather in Dublin last February to mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The number of refugees from Ukraine living in Ireland has increased by more than 10,000 compared to this time last year, figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

There were 109,566 arrivals to Ireland up to the end of September of this year. The figure is based on PPS number allocations given to Ukrainian beneficiaries of temporary protection since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

It’s an increase of more than 10,000 since early October 2023, when the total number of arrivals was 96,338.

The numbers have also grown since this summer, when 107,406 Ukrainians were recorded as living in Ireland at the end of June. It represents an increase of 2,160 Ukrainians arriving in the country since then.

Women aged over 20 made up 46 per cent of arrivals to date, while men aged over 20 made up 24 per cent of arrivals.

Thirty per cent of Ukrainian beneficiaries of temporary protection were aged under 20.

There were 10,274 Ukrainians enrolled in further education and training courses on as of the start of October, of which 6,636 were enrolled in further education English language courses.

As of the end of September, 46,668 arrivals had attended an employment support event. Of those, 56 per cent noted that English language proficiency was a challenge in securing employment.

Kenmare in Co Kerry had the highest number of arrivals from Ukraine at 2,783.

The CSO’s analysis also shows the rate of Ukrainians per 100 of the population ranges across all local electoral areas in the country from 0.24 per cent to 11.43 per cent, with the highest rate in Ennistimon in Co Clare.