Man’s body found at Dublin recycling centre was earlier collected by truck, gardaí believe

The body of a man has been found at a waste collection facility in Dublin having apparently being collected on a refuse round and then later spotted at the waste depot after being delivered there.

Gardaí said the discovery of the deceased’s remains was made early on Friday morning, when the alarm was raised immediately by staff at the Panda recycling centre in Ballymount, Dublin 24.

The area has been sealed off and gardaí are trying to determine the cause of the man’s death, including whether there was any evidence of a previous assault, or if he may have been sleeping among large industrial bins of refuse or recycling that were emptied into a truck and taken to Ballymount.

Garda sources said initial indications are the man may have been a rough sleeper, but that had yet to be confirmed, and both the cause and the time of death would only be established with further investigation.

“At approximately 6.40am this morning gardaí were notified,” the Garda said of the discovery of the man’s remains at the commercial premises in Ballymount.

“The body of a white male was examined at the scene and has now been removed to the Dublin City Mortuary where a State postmortem will take place in due course. The results of the postmortem will determine the course of the investigation. The scene remains preserved and will be examined by Garda Technical Bureau.”

