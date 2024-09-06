HSE to take over private nursing home in Kerry next week

Hiqa has raised 'serious concerns' about the management of money belonging to residents in the nursing home run by Aperee. Photograph: iStock

A 35-bed nursing home in Camp, Co Kerry is to be taken over by the HSE in five days’ time.

In a statement, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) said the HSE would take charge of the centre from September 11th next.

“Hiqa’s chief inspector of social services made a decision to cancel the registration of Aperee Living Camp arising from serious concerns about the governance and management of the centre, and the impact on the care and welfare of residents,” it said.

In September 2023 Hiqa highlighted financial concerns about the Camp facility and raised “serious concerns” about the management of money belonging to residents in the nursing home run by Aperee.

READ MORE

Hiqa said the Tralee nursing home had a “significant” list of creditors, several of whom had refused to provide further services until they were paid.

In a separate statement on Friday, HSE Cork Community Healthcare said it had been notified by Hiqa that it had cancelled the registration of Aperee Living, Camp, Co Kerry as an approved residential care provider.

“We wish to assure everyone that our focus at this time is ensuring the welfare of the residents at this private nursing home during this difficult time for the residents, their loved ones and staff.

“We are liaising with Aperee Living Camp and Hiqa and we will take interim charge of the nursing home next Wednesday.

The Aperee group has been asked for comment.