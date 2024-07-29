Footage of PSNI officers celebrating Armagh GAA win prompts unionist complaints

Celebrations erupted in Armagh after the county's dramatic one-point victory over Galway in Croke Park on Sunday. Photograph: Inpho/Bryan Keane

Some unionist politicians in Northern Ireland have complained to policing authorities about an incident in which officers appeared to join in celebrations after Armagh won Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

The PSNI has launched an internal investigation after video footage emerged that appeared to show police vehicles driving through the village of Camlough sounding their sirens as people cheered from the footpaths.

Fans pass an Armagh flag to one of the vehicles and the driver holds it out of the window and drives on.

The DUP, UUP and TUV have all raised concerns, both from a road safety perspective and on issues around impartiality.

Unionists have also raised concerns about footage showing Armagh flags erected around Lurgan police station.

The incidents unfolded in the wake of Armagh’s dramatic one-point victory over Galway in Croke Park on Sunday afternoon to seal the county’s second ever All-Ireland men’s senior football title.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson spoke to PSNI chief constable Jon Boutcher on Monday morning, while TUV leader Jim Allister has reported the incident in Camlough to the Police Ombudsman watchdog.

Commenting on his conversation with Mr Boutcher, Mr Robinson said: “He is in no doubt of the need to reaffirm confidence in the PSNI’s impartiality, integrity and professional standards.

“They weren’t on display last night in Camlough and questions remain about events at Lurgan PSNI station.”

DUP representatives were scheduled to meet senior police commanders in Belfast on Monday afternoon to discuss the incidents.

UUP leader Doug Beattie described the incident in Camlough as “naive and reckless”.

“I have already engaged with the chief constable and I’m confident this will be addressed,” he said.

Mr Allister described the scenes involving officers in Camlough as a “disgraceful display”.

“They can be seen driving through the village, waving GAA flags in a fashion which could best be described as joyriding while using the siren improperly,” he said.

“Loyalists are often challenged about why we talk about two-tier policing. (On Sunday night) we see evidence of this in bright lights.

“Independent policing has gone out the window and the PSNI has destroyed any pretence of being a balanced force.”

In a statement, PSNI district commander for Newry, Mourne and Down, Supt Norman Haslett, said: “We are aware of footage circulating on social media of our officers, driving Police Service of Northern Ireland vehicles, taking part in celebrations following Armagh winning the All-Ireland final.

“We have commenced an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding this.”

Meanwhile, police are treating two arson attacks on vehicles painted in Armagh colours as sectarian-related hate crimes.

The lorry and car were painted orange and white and parked on roadsides ahead of Sunday’s showpiece final.

At around 1.35am on Monday, police received a report that the lorry was on fire in the Markethill Road area of Armagh close to Mullaghbrack GAA club.

Less than an hour later, at around 2.25am, it was reported that the car was on fire around six miles away on the Ballymacnab Road.

It is understood officers are not linking the two incidents, which they are treating as sectarian-related hate crimes and arson.

SDLP councillor Thomas O’Hanlon posted images of the burned vehicles on social media on Monday.

He said he was “disgusted and heartbroken”.

“Every single right-thinking person will condemn this,” he said, insisting the incidents are not reflective of the local community who “work together for the betterment of everyone”.

He added: “They will be united in the condemnation of this.” – PA