Gardaí remove more migrant tents from camp in Dublin city centre

A large Garda presence on the Grand Canal at Charlemont Place where a number of tents were removed on Wednesday. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Another migrants camp has been removed from near the Grand Canal in central Dublin.

Gardaí were involved in the early morning operation which involved the removal of the tents from a green space in Charlemont Place. The tents for homeless refugees had been pitched there for the last three weeks.

A large number of gardaí arrived from early morning. The tents were taken away in a truck. The fate of the approximately 60 refugees involved has not been made public by the Department of Justice.

Metal barriers were erected at the site in Charlemont Place to prevent it being used as a migrant encampment in future.

READ MORE

A large Garda presence on the Grand Canal near Charlemont Luas Station where a number of tents were removed from a grassy area. Photo: Bryan O’Brien

The area is close to the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) headquarters in Mount Street, Dublin.

A number of tents have been cleared from Charlemont Place in Dublin 2 following an early-morning operation. Video: Bryan O'Brien

Metal barriers have been erected along a length of the Grand Canal to prevent people from pitching tents. Waterways Ireland have said the barriers will remain in place until October.

Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone