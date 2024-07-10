Gardaí remove more migrant tents from camp in Dublin city centre

Another migrants camp has been removed from near the Grand Canal in central Dublin.
Gardaí were involved in the early morning operation which involved the removal of the tents from a green space in Charlemont Place. The tents for homeless refugees had been pitched there for the last three weeks.
A large number of gardaí arrived from early morning. The tents were taken away in a truck. The fate of the approximately 60 refugees involved has not been made public by the Department of Justice.
Metal barriers were erected at the site in Charlemont Place to prevent it being used as a migrant encampment in future.
The area is close to the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) headquarters in Mount Street, Dublin.
Metal barriers have been erected along a length of the Grand Canal to prevent people from pitching tents. Waterways Ireland have said the barriers will remain in place until October.
