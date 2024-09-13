Tenant ordered to pay rent arrears of almost €19,000 over three years

Average rents for new tenancies has risen 8.1% in the last year, according to the Residential Tenancies Board.

A tenant has been ordered to pay a landlord rent arrears of almost €19,000 over the next three years following a determination order made by the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

The case was brought by landlord Mary Buckley in respect of an apartment at 78 The Old Distillery, Anne Street North, Dublin 7, which was being rented by Nyambayer Erdenedelger.

In its order, the RTB found that a notice of termination served on Erdenedelger on February 16th, 2024 was valid and the tenant was overholding.

It also found that the tenant had rent arrears of €18,700 and ordered that the landlord be repaid by way of 37 consecutive instalments at a rate of €500 a month.

In addition, it ordered that any further rent outstanding from June 5th – when the adjudication hearing took place – should also be paid at a rate of €1,680 a month.

Details of the order, made by the RTB on August 14th, were made public by the board this week.

In a separate case of overholding, tenant Angela Balfe was ordered to pay rent arrears of €26,600 in respect of a property at 35 Warrenstown Green, Blanchardstown Heath, Blanchardstown.

In its determination order made on August 21st, the RTB found that a notice of termination dated January 10th, 2024 was valid.

The tenant was ordered to give up possession of the property within 14 days and pay back rental arrears within 28 days.

Any further rent outstanding from July 1st 2025 – at a rate of €1,400 a month – should also be paid to the landlord, Peder Hansen, the RTB found.

In another case, a landlord has been ordered to pay €3,500 to a tenant for unlawful eviction and retaining a security deposit.

Following a complaint by tenant Katie McCabe, the RTB found that landlord Steven Mangan did not serve a valid notice of termination in respect of the tenancy at 149 Primrose Grove, Dublin 17.

The RTB found that McCabe was unlawfully evicted and ordered the landlord to pay €1,500 in damages to the tenant, as well as €2,000 for an unlawfully retained security deposit, within 28 days.

In another case, a tenant has been ordered to pay almost €2,800 to landlord Lochlann Quinn for the premature termination of a fixed term lease.

Tenant Enda King was found to have rent arrears of €2,992 as well as charges of just over €4,100 in respect of a dwelling at 5 Belmont Park, Donnybrook, Dublin 4. The outstanding amount was reached after deducting the tenant’s security deposit.