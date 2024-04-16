Pyrite rally in Mayo: ‘Everyone we meet is in emotional turmoil’

Pyrite rally: 'huge stresses' on mental health and physical health for those living in affected homes. Photograph: Joe Dunne

The toll on mental health and physical health for those living in the growing number of pyrite-affected homes in Co Mayo has been voiced at a public rally attended by about 600 people in Ballina.

Speakers at the event, organised by the North Mayo Pyrite Group, spoke about the “huge stresses” faced by the homeowners involved.

This pressure was reflected in increased GP visits and dependence on medication for blood pressure and depression, the event heard.

“Everyone we meet is in emotional turmoil,” Martina Hegarty, who chaired the rally, said.

READ MORE

She continued: “The anxiety of living with knowing your house is coming down and the mental anguish that is associated with it really is not discussed often enough.

“There have been numerous GP visits, there have been hospital stays. We dread answering the phone to hear from some other homeowner about the distress they are in”.

Ms Hegarty’s former home in Crossmolina has been demolished because of the defective blocks issue. The foundations for a new house, on the footprint of the old building, are due to be put in place on Friday.

“I don’t know whether I am coming or going,” said homeowner Barbara Clinton, whose pyrite-riddled, four-bed semidetached house is to be demolished in the coming weeks.

“I know that I am not going to have all the money to cover the costs involved. I’m five years off retirement. I don’t know what financial organisation is going to help me.”

[ Pyrite: ‘I really couldn’t believe my luck when I found my dream home’ ]

Monday night’s meeting in the Great National Hotel, Ballina, heard that 400 families and individuals have applied to Mayo County Council under the defective concrete block scheme but at least a further 1,000 homeowners in the region are affected.

Initially the issue about defective blocks was confined to north Mayo but now problems are emerging further south in Westport and Castlebar.

Concern was expressed at the meeting that the redress scheme does not cover boundary walls and the fact that there is no funding for testing of foundations to confirm if they are defective.

Despite the scale of the pyrite/mica problem in Mayo there are no plans to take the campaign into the political arena.

Ms Hegarty said she has been asked to stand in the forthcoming local elections but won’t be doing so.

“I know our counterparts in Donegal have a number of candidates who will be running and the best of luck to them. I hope they get elected.

“In fairness, our own local councillors are putting up a fight on our behalf,” she said.

[ Mica redress scheme needs to show ‘flexibility’, EU committee says ]

Two MEP’s for the Midlands Northwest constituency, Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan and Maria Walsh attended the Ballina meeting, as did Fianna Fáil Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment Dara Calleary and Sinn Féin TD Rose Conway Walsh.

Responding to calls at the rally for a public inquiry, Minister Calleary said progress is being made.

He said the Minister for Housing is identifying a senior counsel and “identifying the resources that are needed to stand up an inquiry and find out who is responsible”.

“Those who are behind this must be found accountable,” he said.