Mica redress scheme needs to show ‘flexibility’, EU committee says

The mica controversy saw thousands of homes damaged by large cracks as a result of defective concrete blocks. File photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

The Government’s redress scheme for homeowners whose property has been damaged by mica defects in concrete blocks should show more “flexibility”, a visiting delegation of a European Parliament committee has said.

The EU committee on petitions has undertaken a three-day visit to Ireland to examine issues raised about the redress scheme.

The mica controversy saw thousands of homes, mainly in the northwest of the country in counties such as Donegal and Mayo, damaged by large cracks as a result of defective concrete blocks.

The Government expanded a multibillion euro redress scheme for homeowners in late 2021, to cover 100 per cent of the repair or rebuilding costs of homes up to €420,000.

Dolors Montserrat, a Spanish MEP who chairs the EU petitions committee, told a press conference in Dublin on Wednesday that the group had met many homeowners who expressed “major concerns” with the scheme.

Ms Montserrat said affected homeowners had raised issues with the “financial burden” the scheme still placed on applicants, as well as “red tape” and the “slow progress of the process”.

The redress scheme should show more “flexibility” to applicants and take better account of the financial burden of costs associated with applying, she said.

Under the current redress scheme homeowners had to “advance” some of the costs, which she said posed a challenge to elderly people. “We don’t want the families to carry on their backs the advance finance,” she said.

“The plan is on the table but we have to put a better plan or improve the measures of the plan,” she said.

Ms Montserrat, who sits in the European People’s Party grouping, said applicants to the scheme also needed “faster help”.

People whose homes were crumbling as a result of mica in the blockwork had faced “severe health, financial and social consequences,” she said.

The Spanish MEP said the problem of mica and pyrite in homes in Ireland was a “big lesson to the rest of Europe”.

The group met with Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien during their visit, who Ms Montserrat described as “very open”.

It was too early to say whether the petitions committee would recommend any reform or change in EU legislation as a result of the visit, she said.

The committee, which receives around 1,200 petitions a year from individuals and groups across the EU, will now prepare a report on the mica controversy, which is likely to take about three months.