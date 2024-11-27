TU Dublin appoints senior civil servant as next president

Dr Deirdre Lillis, a senior civil servant at the Department of Further and Higher Education, has been appointed president of TU Dublin.

Technological University Dublin has appointed a senior civil servant at the Department of Further and Higher Education as its next president.

Dr Deirdre Lillis, who is the department’s assistant secretary general with responsibility for overseeing research and innovation, will take over the role in the “near future”, the university said.

An immediate challenge she will face as president is establishing TU Dublin on a firmer financial footing following a period of turbulence and falling enrolments.

TU Dublin has been running a deficit of €8.6 million due, in part, to accounting issues and a drop in student numbers. This has prompted concern within the Higher Education Authority (HEA) over the university’s financial management and reporting abilities.

READ MORE

A spokesman for TU Dublin said it has submitted financial recovery and implementation plans to the HEA aimed at restoring the university to a “sustainable financial position”.

In the midst of these issues, Prof David FitzPatrick announced last March he was stepping down from the role. Prof John Doran, dean of sciences and health at the university, has worked as interim president since.

Dr Lillis’s prior experience includes leadership roles in university-enterprise engagement in TU Dublin and as head of computer science in Dublin Institute of Technology, now TU Dublin.

She is also a chartered director and has held roles on the governing authorities of organisations including the HEA.

As assistant secretary general at the Department of Further and Higher Education, she oversaw research, innovation, evidence for policy and EU/international divisions.

Dr Charles Larkin, chair of TU Dublin’s governing body, said Dr Lillis will lead the university for the “next ten exciting years and will bring her noted drive, ambition and skills to the task.”

“Her deep understanding of higher education, combined with her vision for research, innovation and enterprise engagement, will ensure TU Dublin continues to thrive as a leader in shaping Ireland’s educational and economic future,” he said.

Dr Lillis said she looked forward to “empowering and supporting our exceptional staff as they continue to innovate and inspire, as well as championing our talented students as they shape their futures and contribute to society.”

“I pledge to work tirelessly to return the university to financial sustainability, while ensuring that our students and staff have an enriching and fulfilling experience at TU Dublin,” she said.