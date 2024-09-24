Higher Options: More than 130 exhibitors at Ireland’s biggest third-level fair

Do you know what you would like to study after next year’s Leaving Certificate?

Is there a particular area of study that interests you? Do you know what courses are on offer in that area? Have you made a shortlist of the colleges and universities that offer those courses?

These are just some of the questions that students will ask from now until July 1st next year when the Central Applications Office (CAO) closes its change-of-mind facility.

While these questions do not need to be definitively answered immediately and submitting the final CAO selection is still some time away, this year’s sixth-year students will already have an eye on autumn 2025.

Autumn is also the time of year when colleges and universities invite prospective students to visit campus on designated “Open Days” for a taste of the campus experience.

For many students, the first stop along this journey for many will be The Irish Times Higher Options third-level expo, held at Dublin’s RDS each year.

The event brings together college representatives and students who are curious for information about what lies ahead.

Representatives from the country’s main third-level institutions as well as representatives from institutions in England and Europe will be present to answer queries students may have about their colleges and the programmes they offer.

The event also provides a valuable opportunity for prospective students to engage with third-level students at the event and gain an understanding of what college life is like.

Every year, Higher Options hosts specialist guest speakers who participate in talks on a wide range of topics. The talks run across four stages, hosted by Irish Times journalists with experts sharing their career experiences with students.

This year’s topics include talks on careers in business, law, the arts, sustainability, working in the Irish language, agriculture and horticulture. There are also some practical talks with Eileen Keleghan providing vital information on the CAO application procedure, and career guidance expert Brian Mooney outlining how to identify the career area that may suit you best as well as recent graduates from further education and training sharing their stories.

Talks will also address applying for a Student Universal Support Ireland grant and applying to the Disability Access Route to Education scheme.

The Irish language arts scene has caught the attention of the world in recent times with the success of films such as An Cailín Ciúin and Kneecap.

It is also an area that offers employment opportunities and recently updated language rights legislation means that from 2030, 20 per cent of Civil Service recruits will need to be proficient in the language.

For anyone interested in careers le Gaeilge, an Cheathrú Ghaeltachta returns this year for its second year, and students will have an opportunity to find out about all the options for study and careers in Irish by engaging with exhibitors and attending one of the talks.

Prepare

Students can also learn about the colleges they can apply for through CAO, further education and training routes, chances to study in Europe and the UK and about access routes, grants and a wide range of career areas.

With more than 130 exhibitors due to attend Higher Options this year, Janet Stafford, manager of the event, says the expo offers students a valuable opportunity to gather critical information needed to help them make informed decisions about future study.

“You’ll enjoy college and your career best if you are studying and working towards something that you enjoy and have an aptitude for. Higher Options gives you the chance to make discoveries about what the best route may be for you,” she said.

Students are advised to prepare in advance and to write down a list of questions. As a rule of thumb, it is a good idea to ask the same questions of each representative as students will want as measured an understanding of each institution as is possible.

“Make a list of one or two career talks and one or two exhibitors that you really do not want to miss,” she said.

“Then give yourself an allotted time to wander with an open mind. Engage with the exhibitors. Some of the colleges from the UK and Europe may specialise in particular study areas that you may not have considered before.”

Students are advised to read through the list of exhibitors alongside the map and to conduct some online research before attending Higher Options and addressing any questions you might have directly to their representatives.

“Many of the Irish universities and further education colleges will have representatives who can provide information on what you can expect from college life and may provide useful information on accommodation, accessibility, grants and the overall experience on their campus,” said Stafford.

“Speak to career specialists like those from Fáilte, the Institute of Bankers, the Defence Forces and others to see the breadth of what a career in their area could look like for you,” she said.

Studying abroad is an option for Irish students and Higher Options will feature exhibitors from the UK and EU.

“We have more UK exhibitors attending this year and a great range of opportunities from the 28 institutions represented there,” said Stafford.

“Campus France Ireland, SciencesPo and Em Normandie Business School will provide excellent information on studying in France and have particularly strong business course opportunities to share,” she said.

“There are opportunities to study sciences, medicine and veterinary in European universities and the EU Zone will host information on that too,” she added.

“The interpretation services of the European Parliament including the European Commission and Court of Justice will attend and will have an interpretation booth where students can try out their real-time interpreting skills.”

The EU Careers stand will showcase the careers on offer in Europe for Irish students.

An Cheathrú Ghaeltachta returns for a second year, providing students with the chance to find out about all the opportunities for study and careers through Irish. As speakers and exhibitors in this area will attest there are many exciting career opportunities, and going to school through Irish is not a prerequisite for pursuing these.

Of course, not all Leaving Certificate students end up going directly to a traditional university. More than 30,000 places are filled in further education colleges across some 1,500 courses in the further education and training (FET) sector each year.

“The National Apprenticeships Office and This is FET will headline the further education and training opportunities at the event alongside FE [further education] colleges representing various ETBs [Education and Training Board],” says Stafford.

“An Garda Síochána and the Defence Forces will be present to speak with students interested in pursuing careers in those organisations.”

Higher Options 2024 takes place from Wednesday 25th to Friday 27th September, 2024.

For more information please visit: higheroptions.irishtimes.com/home