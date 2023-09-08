Several private schools to provide special classes in drive to become ‘truly inclusive’

A new special school has opened on the grounds of Templeogue College in Dublin. Pictured at the Libermann Spiritan School Templeogue are pupil Caoilfinn Marsh (12) with Vivienne Wynne, principal, and parents Greg and Siobhan Marsh. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Several fee-charging schools are planning to establish special classes for students with disabilities or complex needs for the first time.

The Spiritan Education Trust – which runs Blackrock College, St Michael’s College on Merrion Road, St Mary’s College in Rathmines and Rockwell College, Co Tipperary – said it is part of drive to ensure its schools are “truly inclusive”.

The move represents a significant shift for schools often considered bastions of privilege for generations of middle-class families.

The trust opened a new special school for 24 children with complex needs this week on the grounds of Templeogue College.

Dr Nicholas Cuddihy, executive officer with the Spiritan Education Trust, said the Libermann Spiritan School project is “cornerstone of their strategic direction and mission for the future” across all its schools.

“The opening of this Libermann Spiritan School in Templeogue represents a key milestone as we continue to engage with the Department of Education and National Council for Special Education to maximise opportunities that may exist for the provision of education to children with special needs in all our schools.”

Pupil Jonathan Montgomery (11) and Vivienne Wynne, principal of the Libermann Spiritan School Templeogue, Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

He said this will likely result in special classes or special schools being established across its other school campuses, depending on the level of demand determined by education authorities.

Dr Cuddihy rejected suggestions that changes were timed to deflect attention from historical abuse allegations at Spiritan-run schools and said the plans have been under way for a number of years.

Until now it has been Department of Education policy not to fund special classes in fee-charging or private schools.

However, special classes or schools will be funded by the department as long as qualifying students are enrolled without having to pay fees.

The agreement between the Spiritan Education Trust and the department includes fee-charging primary schools attached to its schools, including Willow Park, St Michael’s Junior and St Mary’s Junior schools.

The department’s policy of not funding special classes for private schools has been regarded a barrier for students with additional needs in the South Dublin area where there is a high concentration of fee-charging schools.

A special school has been established on the grounds of Templeogue College in Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The Spiritans agreed that priority enrolment will be determined by education authorities based on pupils’ needs, rather than having a sibling or a parent who was a past-pupil.

While the new special school at Templeogue College – which is not fee-charging – has enrolled 24 pupils this week, it is due to grow to 30 next month. Subject to expansion plans, it could provide education for more than 150 students with special needs.

Miriam Kenny, a mother who has been campaigning for greater access to special education in the South Dublin area, said she hoped the change will benefit future generations.

“We’ve been campaigning since 2018 for local autistic children to be able to access appropriate educational placements in their local area, so this is incredible for them,” said Kenny, who chairs the Involve Autism Dublin 6/6W group.

“This new school is an opportunity to be best-in-class in how we educate and support our autistic children who require a specialist educational setting. It’s clear that a phenomenal amount of thought and preparation has gone into the school. All staff have received lots of training prior to the school’s opening and the building is absolutely fantastic.”