North’s students receive A-level results as UK top grades stay above pre-pandemic levels

Students across Northern Ireland are receiving their A-level results on Thursday, with the proportion of A-level entries awarded top grades in the UK down on last year but still above pre-pandemic levels.

More than a quarter (27.2 per cent) of UK entries were awarded an A or A* grade, down by 9.2 percentage points on last year when 36.4 per cent achieved the top grades.

However, this was still higher than in 2019 – the last year that summer exams were taken before the pandemic – when 25.4 per cent of entries were awarded A or A* grades.

The overall pass rate – the proportion of entries graded A* to E – has fallen to 97.3 per cent this year, which is lower than 2022 (98.4 per cent) and the pre-pandemic year of 2019 (97.6 per cent). The A*-E pass rate is at its lowest level since 2008 when it stood at 97.2 per cent.

The figures, published by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ), cover A-level entries from students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In England, exams regulator Ofqual had said this year’s A-level results would be lower than last year and similar to those in 2019 as part of efforts to return to pre-pandemic grading. It comes after Covid-19 led to an increase in top grades in 2020 and 2021, with results based on teacher assessments instead of exams.

In Northern Ireland, results are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels next year.

Regulators in Northern Ireland and Wales took a more lenient approach to the exams. Many A-level students in the North and Wales were given advance information about topics to expect in their papers this summer, but students in England were not given the same support.

Overall, the proportion of UK entries awarded the top A* grade this year has fallen by 5.7 percentage points to 8.9 per cent compared with 14.6 per cent in 2022, but it is higher than when it stood at 7.7 per cent in 2019.

This year’s UK figures showed boys have pulled ahead of girls at the top grade this year after girls’ entries were in front for the last three years, with A* grades at 9.1 per cent for the former compared with 8.8 per cent for the latter.

Girls continued to outperform boys at A* and A, but the gender gap has narrowed again this year.

Pupils in Scotland received their results last week and the Scottish Qualifications Authority figures showed that the Higher pass rate was down from last year but remained above 2019 levels. – PA