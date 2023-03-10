It recently emerged that 62 of 77 medical students who graduated in 2021 from University College Cork are currently practising in Australia. Photograph: iStock/Getty

Welcome to this week’s edition of the Student Hub email digest. In this issue we focus on the rental crisis. Student Zana Zee Keough writes that students are being forced abroad by the cost of living crisis; we have a Q&A on the likely fallout following the lifting of the eviction ban and ask what happens next? We have other stories on the upcoming referendum on removing constitutional reference to woman’s ‘life within the home’ and we have a piece by Brian Mooney on the Erasmus scheme.

‘For Gen Z the future is far, far, away’: Student Zana Zee Keough says high prices and high rents are pushing her generation out of Ireland.

What measures are proposed to counter homelessness when moratorium ends? One change would see landlords selling up required to offer property to tenant first

Renters have cited fears of homelessness in calling on the Government to extend the ban on evictions in advance of its expiration at the end of this month.

READ MORE

I found out that I’d been served an eviction notice one Friday evening last September. It was still bright and I was walking in the park. Late on Monday night I saw the headlines on my news app – no extension to the ban: I couldn’t click on any of the stories. I got into bed and worried that I wouldn’t fall asleep.

Q&A: The rental eviction ban ends - what happens next? The Government’s decision to lift the eviction ban from the end of this month will leave some tenants facing a search for a new home.

Eviction ban: ‘Mam, are we going to have a home?’ Lisa Brady and her sons – aged 11, seven and four – face homelessness in just over three weeks. The apartment she has rented for more than nine years, in Cherry Orchard, Dublin, is needed by her landlord for his family.

Referendum on removing constitutional reference to woman’s ‘life within the home’ to be held in November: A referendum on gender equality and removing a constitutional reference to a woman’s place being in the home is to be held in November, the Government has announced.

It is not too late to correct record about Ballyseedy and Countess Bridge: Speaking on RTÉ this week, two of the sons of anti-Treaty IRA members at the centre of atrocities in Kerry this month one hundred years ago displayed little interest in the idea of official apologies for what happened to their fathers.

Am I eligible to take part in the Erasmus programme?: I’m a second-year engineering student and would love to broaden my horizons and take part in the Erasmus programme before I finish up in higher education. How does it work? When can I apply? What does it cost? And how long can I stay abroad for?

‘Tosaigh comhrá le strainséir!’ “Bhí na rialacha sin a chuir cosc ar labhairt na teanga chomh láidir i m’aigne nach raibh mé in ann éalú uathu.”

Who goes to the Oscars only big-named people?’: stars fly out for Irish film’s historic night - Catherine Clinch (13) is taking time off school to attend, with Paul Mescal’s parents anticipating night of ‘dreams’.

Spy chief’s daughter highlights UN’s tangled relations with Syrian regime The UN’s acknowledged “failure” in northern Syria after last month’s devastating earthquake has highlighted its tangled relations with the Damascus regime, which has included hiring a daughter of Syria’s sanctioned spy chief to work in the office of an aid agency.