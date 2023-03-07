Am I eligible to take part in the Erasmus programme?

Tens of thousands of students from Ireland have participated in the Erasmus study abroad programme since it was established. Photograph: iStock

I’m a second-year engineering student and would love to broaden my horizons and take part in the Erasmus programme before I finish up in higher education. How does it work? When can I apply? What does it cost? And how long can I stay abroad for?

You’re absolutely right to grab this chance to take part in the Erasmus programme. It is a wonderful programme, originally devised by the late Peter Sunderland during his time as Ireland’s EU commissioner. The programme has grown hugely since its inception and has allowed students from all over Europe to grow in mutual understanding.

By studying abroad with Erasmus+ – as it is now known – you can improve your communication, language and intercultural skills and gain soft skills highly valued by future employers.

An expanded version – which supports study visits, traineeships, volunteering and collaboration between schools and colleges across Europe – is attracting thousands of Irish participants. You can even combine your period spent studying abroad with a traineeship to gain work experience – ever important when starting out on the job market.

Your long-term study period abroad can last a minimum of two months (or one academic term or trimester) and a maximum of 12 months. Students can also do a blended mobility, combining a virtual period with a physical short or long-term mobility. The short-term physical presence abroad as part of blended mobility lasts a minimum of five days and a maximum of 30 days.

Your total time abroad (study abroad periods included) may not exceed 12 months during your undergraduate degree. For courses such as medicine or architecture, you can go abroad with Erasmus+ for as long as 24 months.

To study abroad with Erasmus+, you must be at least in the second year of your studies. Your period of study abroad must be relevant for your degree-related learning and personal development needs and be part of the study programme that you are following.

You may receive an Erasmus+ grant as a contribution to your travel and subsistence costs. This can vary according to differences in living costs between Ireland and the destination country and other factors.

There is extra support for students going on a traineeship or students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Grant levels and fixed rates for exchanges between programme and partner countries are published in the Erasmus+ programme guide.

Erasmus+ students are exempted from fees for tuition, registration, exams and charges for access to laboratories or libraries at the receiving institution. Small fees for insurance or student union membership may still apply.

You may be eligible for additional grants from your institution, Susi, or other sources. Check the European Funding Guide or the study portals for more information.

I would encourage any Irish student starting their degree course planning to build in a period of study through Erasmus. It will be of huge benefit to both your personal, social and future professional life.