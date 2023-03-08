‘Who goes to the Oscars only big-named people?’: stars fly out for Irish film’s historic night

The cast of An Cailín Ciúin (left to right, Andrew Bennett, Kate Nic Chonaonaigh, director Colm Bairéad, Catherine Clinch, producer Cleona Ní Chrualaoi, Michael Patric and Carrie Crowley) at Dublin airport. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

The Irish have left for the Oscars, but in effect they have already arrived. Aer Lingus flight EI69 to Los Angeles departed Dublin Airport on Wednesday afternoon with a planeful of excited stars and their families on their way to what could be the greatest night in Irish film history.

Accompanying them was the Minister for Arts Catherine Martin who will seek to capitalise on the 14 nominations the Irish have received for this year’s Oscars with a trade visit to some of Hollywood’s biggest players.

An Cailín Ciúin, the little Irish film that could, is making up for its small budget and crew by bringing one of the biggest entourages of all. Some 50 people, including all the stars and husband-and-wife director and producer duo Colm Báiread and Cleona Ní Chrualaoí will be in Los Angeles. Twelve have golden tickets for the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood where An Cáilín Ciúin has been nominated for best international picture.

The film’s star, 13-year-old Catherine Clinch, will attend with her proud father Tom, mother Méav Ní Mhaolchatha, a singer in her own right, and Catherine’s 17-year-old sister Anna.

The parents are giving up their Oscar passes so Catherine and Anna can attend together “unless somebody out there has any tickets out there,” said Tom.

The word “surreal” was used regularly by cast and crew as they waited at Dublin Airport’s Terminal 2 to board the flight to Los Angeles. A red carpet and spotlights turned the Aer Lingus check-in desk into the set of an awards ceremony.

Catherine, who is taking the time off school – as you do when your film is being nominated for an Oscar – said she did not expect in a “million years” to be attending. “I’m a bit nervous, but I’m so excited and so happy.”

Catherine Clinch, who starred as the title character in An Cailín Ciúin, with Arts Minister Catherine Martin. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Carrie Crowley, who plays her mother in the film and only turned to acting full-time 20 years ago after a career in broadcasting that spanned from children’s television to 1997′s Eurovision Song Contest, was busy checking that she hadn’t forgotten her dress.

“Have I ever been to the Oscars? Who goes to the Oscars only big-named people? Why would I even think about that?” she said.

“All I wanted to be was a good jobbing actor who is busy and working on projects that make my heart sing and this was one that made my heart sing every day.

“It’s been an amazing journey. The fact that we are here at the airport with all the fairy cakes and the stars on them and all the people wishing us well is amazing.”

The lives of those associated with the film will never be the same again, not least that of the husband and wife who adopted Claire Keegan’s short story Foster and turned it into cinematic magic.

It was only when the film was finished and they watched a screening that they knew they had something special, said Mr Báiread, but a question remained: would anybody want to watch it?

“We started to believe in the film little by little. It was a process of slowly beginning to believe in the film, especially in the United States,” she said.

His wife contemplated how An Cailin Ciúin managed to get an Oscar nomination without a big star or a big budget.

“We started off in a very small place and we had a lot of luck. People seemed to fall in love with the film. Word of mouth was just so strong while building momentum all the time.”

8-3-23 Dearbhla Mescal and Paul Mescal Snr, parents of Paul. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Vying for the title of the proudest parents in Dublin Airport were Paul Snr and Dearbhla Mescal, the father and mother of Paul Mescal who is nominated in the best actor category for his performance in Aftersun.

Not only have his parents never been to Hollywood, they have never travelled so far in their lives. “The red carpet in the airport with lights has to be the craziest thing ever. The Dolby Theatre is what you watch on television. It’s in your dreams,” said Mrs Mescal.

“Being in a room with those five gentlemen (who are nominated for the best actor award), holy Lord! It’s wonderful. Ireland is going to do us all proud. We are storytellers, incredible actors, screenwriters, the world is our oyster.”

Also making up the Irish contingent at Dublin Airport was Pearse Cullen, the director of An Irish Goodbye which won Best British Short Film at the Baftas and could scoop the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film this weekend.

He expressed “disbelief” at the success of the film. “It’s a first for all of us. We can’t wait for the big night. It gives a bit of inspiration to those coming up.”