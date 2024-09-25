Higher Options opens to 30,000 school students

Malachy Clerkin, David Nolan and Rob Burke speaking to students on careers in Sport and fitness at The Irish Times Higher Options in the RDS, Ballsbridge, Dublin Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

More than 30,000 students are attending The Irish Times Higher Options event in the RDS in Dublin this year, one of Ireland’s largest education event for school-leavers.

The three-day event, which continues until Friday afternoon, brings together college representatives and students seeking information on career and study options.

In addition to staff from the country’s main third-level institutions and large employers, there is also an increased presence from overseas universities this year.

Against a backdrop of high rental costs and points requirements for courses in Ireland, Janet Stafford, manager of Higher Options, said more universities in the UK and EU are seeking to attract Irish school leavers.

“Campus France Ireland, SciencesPo and Em Normandie Business School are among those providing excellent information on studying in France and have particularly strong business course opportunities to share,” she said.

The interpretation services of the European Parliament, including the European Commission and Court of Justice, have an interpretation booth where students can try out their real-time interpreting skills.

Guy Flouch of Eunicas, which links Irish students to European universities, said the Netherland is now the most popular destination with almost 2,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students from Ireland.

Courses with high points requirements are especially popular across Europe such as physiotherapy, medicine and veterinary science.

Veterinary science in Poland, he said, is proving especially popular, with 62 first-year students studying the course in Warsaw alone this year.

“There are more Irish students studying veterinary science abroad now than at home,” he said.

“Increasingly, I think many Irish students are wondering what’s here for them, given the cost of rent and whether there are jobs available outside the local shop or the American multinationals.”

This year’s Higher Options event is co-located with World Skills Ireland, which showcases career opportunities in apprenticeships and skills.

The event at the RDS Simmonscourt also hosts national skills competitions where over 170 students are competing in different trades and professions.

Jolyous Esttaifan and Jac Zlong, from Selskor College, Wexford, at the BIMM Music Institute, stand with lecturer Dylan Ingram Roche, (right) at The Irish Times Higher Options in the RDS, Ballsbridge, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Ray English, chair of WorldSkills Ireland 2024, said: “Skills and apprenticeship programmes are the life blood of many Irish businesses. To secure the evolution of Ireland’s economy and its place as a global leader, nurturing talent and encouraging the next generation to consider a skills-based career, is vitally important.”

A survey conducted of members of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors indicates that more than three quarters of respondents have seen a shift in students’ attitudes over recent years, with more being receptive to pursuing apprenticeships or skills-based careers.

It found parental or family influence was the top factor for how students make career choices followed by pursuing interests/passions, and potential earning capacity.

