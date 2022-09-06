Education

Exhibitors at Higher Options 2022

Over 100 universities, colleges and educational providers will have representatives at this year’s Higher Options expo at the RDS from September 21st to September 23rd.

Tue Sep 6 2022 - 18:09
Exhibitors at Higher Options 2022
American College Dublin
Anglia Ruskin University (ARU)
Atlantic Technological University (ATU)
Bangor University
BIMM
Blast Events
Bray Institute
Campus France Ireland
CAO
Cardiff Met University
Cardiff University
CareersPortal.ie
Carlow College St Patricks
Cavan Institute
City of Dublin Education and Training Board
Classroom Guidance Ltd
Coillte College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE)
Construction Industry Federation
Coventry University
Debs Republic
Dublin and Dún Laoghaire Education and Training Board
Dublin Business School
Dublin City University
Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT)
Education and Training Board Ireland
Elite Academy
ESB Networks
Eunicas
Failte Ireland
Fast Track Into Information Technology (FIT)
Fontys University of Applied Sciences
Freight Transport Association Ireland (Logistics Associate Apprenticeship)
Fulbright Commission
Gaisce - The President’s Award
Galligan College
Generation Apprenticeship
Glasgow Caledonian University
Goldsmiths, University of London
Griffith College
Harper Adams University
Higher Education Authority (HEA)
Holmes Institute Dublin
Homeschool.ie
Humanitas University
IE University
Ingenium Training and Consulting
Institute of Art, Design + Technology (IADT)
Institute of Bankers (IOB)
Irish Defence Forces
Kingston University
Leaving Cert Guidance
Lír Academy of Dramatic Art
Liverpool John Moores University
Marino Institute of Education
Mary Immaculate College
Maynooth University
Monaghan College of Further Education
Munster Technological University
National College of Art and Design
National College of Ireland
National Learning Network
NHL Stenden University
Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland
Post Primary Languages Ireland
Poznan University of Medical Sciences
Pulse College
Qualifax - QQI
Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI)
Royal Agricultural University
Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI)
Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland
South Eastern Technological University (SETU)
SRUC
St Patrick’s Pontifical University
St. Nicholas Montessori College
Student Universal Support Ireland
Studyclix.ie
Teagasc
Technological University Shannon (TUS)
The Chartered Institute of Building
The Dublin Academy of Education
The Gaiety School of Acting
The Teaching Council
The University of Bedfordshire
The University of Law
The University of Liverpool
This is FET
Trinity College Dublin
TU Dublin
Ulster University
University College Cork
University College Dublin
University of Aberdeen
University of Bath
University of Cambridge
University of Essex
University of Galway
University of Limerick
University of Stirling
University of Strathclyde
University of Sunderland
University Veterinary Medicine Budapest
Yugo/Uninest Student accommodation
Higher Options
LATEST STORIES