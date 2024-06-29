Tayto recalls crisps after ‘golf ball contamination’

Tayto said the ``precautionary recall” had been initiated in the best interests of consumers and the company was “working closely with the Food Safety Authority of Ireland".

Tayto is issuing a product recall after a golf ball made its way into the snack food production line.

According to Tayto Snacks the company behind one or Ireland’s best known brands, the golf ball may have inadvertently been harvested with potatoes bound to be processed into crisps.

Tayto said: “Fragments of a golf ball were found to be present in a small number of packs”.

It continued: “We believe this material may have inadvertently been harvested with our potatoes.

As a precautionary measure Tayto is recalling a range of products with best before dates of August 21st; 22nd and 23rd.

The products affected are:

Tayto Cheese & Onion 37g packet; Tayto Salt & Vinegar 37g; Tayto Cheese & Onion 6 pack (6x25g); Tayto Variety 6 pack (6x25g);Tayto Cheese & Onion 6 pack marked €2.50 (6x25g); Tayto Variety 6 pack marked €2.50 (6x25g); Tayto Cheese & Onion 10 pack marked €3.75 (10x25g); Tayto Cheese & Onion 12 pack (12x25g).

Tayto said the “precautionary recall” had been initiated in the best interests of consumers and the company was “working closely with the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and with our customers to ensure the potentially affected product is no longer available for purchase.”