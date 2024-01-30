St Patrick’s Day: festival organisers hoping 2024 theme will spark joy and banish spectre of November riot

Levi Jordan (6), Aliza Blu Doody (5) and Ivy Walsh (7) with a Tuatha De Danann puppet at the launch of the St Patrick's Festival 2024 in Dublin. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The theme of this year’s St Patrick’s Festival in Dublin will be “spark”, as the connection to the inner city is celebrated with local residents taking centre stage on the streets of the capital on Ireland’s big day out.

The centrepiece of the festival will be the St Patrick’s Day parade, which will snake through the city centre on March 17th. The parade will be propelled by “values of joy, community, diversity and sustainability”, with the organisers promising it will be “the most ambitious ever, featuring more pageants, more participants, bringing more laughter, spectacle and joy to those watching”.

Some of Ireland’s foremost creative pageant companies including Bui Bolg, Spraoi, Inishowen Carnival Group and the Outing Queer Arts Collective will take part, as will the Dublin North East Inner City (NEIC) partnership.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland will be involved as part of a celebration of 100 years of Irish participation in the Olympic Games, which take place in Paris this summer.

“Spréach”, the theme of this year’s festival and parade, is the Irish word for “spark”, which, the organisers said, “represents the unique essence of Ireland and of Irish people”.

The St Patrick’s Festival Quarter at the National Museum of Ireland in Collins Barracks will also make a return, with music, entertainment and a new artisan food space and a games area included.

As part of a curated programme of events in collaboration with cultural partners around the city, there will be a diverse offering of St Patrick’s Festival-supported live events throughout Dublin over the period, featuring performances by internationally renowned arts organisations including the Abbey Theatre, CoisCéim Dance Theatre and Thisispopbaby along with walking tours and an after dark programme.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí de Róiste, highlighted the importance of the festival and said he was looking forward to his role in the celebrations.

Recalling the riot in the city last November, which saw shops looted and cars, buses and trams burnt out, Mr de Róiste said that was the “very worst of the city”.

He said that since then he has seen the “very, very best of the city”, with communities, businesses and artists coming together to highlight what the city has to offer.

“St Patrick’s Day is that one time this year when the eyes of the whole world are on us, and we get an opportunity to showcase everything that’s great about our city and our country.”

The chief executive of the festival, Richard Tierney, acknowledged the “phenomenal amount of work from artists, arts workers, makers, creators, live events teams and community organisations” involved in the festival.

Addressing fears over the impact of last November’s violence on the city’s international reputation, Mr Tierney said: “All we can do is provide a really good platform for people to come and enjoy themselves, and show them that Dublin is open for business.”

At the launch event in Mountjoy Square, Ciara Sugrue of Fáilte Ireland stressed the importance of the festival, noting that it traditionally kick-starts the tourism season and shines a global spotlight on Ireland.