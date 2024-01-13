Ireland’s best festivals in 2024: A handy guide to more than 100 of the best cultural showcases

A rich explosion of festivals is being planned right now, from big hitters to niche pleasures. What follow isn’t an exhaustive list but a taster of the cultural festivals coming up around Ireland in 2024. While some programmes are well along, others won’t be announced until later in the year, so watch their spaces online and on social media.
JANUARY
First Fortnight
Until January 14th
First Fortnight flags the benefits of the arts for mental health, with inspiration from diverse artforms including poetry, music, textile art and theatre. firstfortnight.ie
Out to Lunch Arts Festival
Until January 28th
The year’s first outing from Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival, with a programme of live comedy, music, theatre, spoken word and film screenings. Highlights include David O’Doherty, Sooz Kempner, The Henry Girls, Fraulein and John Francis Flynn. cqaf.com
Music for Galway Midwinter Festival Fauré
January 19th-21st
This year’s midwinter festival is curated by the pianist Michel Dalberto alongside Music for Galway’s artistic director, Finghin Collins, marking the centenary of Gabriel Fauré's death. musicforgalway.ie
TradFest
January 24th-28th
Ireland’s largest trad and folk festival, with live music across Dublin. Featuring Janis Ian, Transatlantic Women and Carlos Núñez, among many others. tradfest.com
FEBRUARY
Brigit: Dublin City Celebrating Women
February 1st-5th
The third Dublinwide celebration of St Brigid welcomes spring with events aiming to shine a light on her lasting legacy and the ways contemporary women embody the spirit of the goddess. dublin.ie/whats-on/brigit
Classics Now
February 2nd-4th
This cultural festival takes place online, in Dublin and beyond, diving into the art, literature and ideas of the ancient Greeks and Romans as interpreted and reimagined by artists of today. classicsnow.ie
Dublin Lunar New Year
February 3rd-11th
Dublin City Council invites all to welcome the Year of the Dragon, with tours, food experiences, talks, hands-on workshops for adults and children, live music and dragon- themed fun. dublinlunarnewyear.ie
What Next
February 7th-10th
Dance Limerick hosts dance artists from Ireland and Europe for four days of performances, workshops and discussions. dancelimerick.ie
Spike Cello Festival
February 9th-11th
The Dublin cello festival brings audiences and musicians from home and abroad together for the sixth time. Performances include the Naomi Berrill Trio and Firl, the debut duo project from Gay-yee Westerhoff and Eos Counsell. spikecellofest.com
IAYO Festival of Youth Orchestras
February 10th
Young musicians from all over Ireland perform at the National Concert Hall. iayo.ie
Take Off Festival
February 13th-16th
This Cork-based showcase of dance artists from Ireland and Europe invites audiences to discover experienced and emerging choreographers with flavours of contemporary, Irish dance and hip hop. dancecorkfirkincrane.ie
Scene + Heard
February 15th-March 2nd
Smock Alley Theatre in Dublin presents more than 110 new shows from artists from Ireland and beyond. Expect comedy, cosmic circus, satire, moving melodies, absurdist theatre, sketch, improv, dance, drag kings, poetry and more. sceneandheard.ie
Mother Tongues Festival
February 16th and 17th
This celebration of linguistic diversity encourages people to learn something new and have fun while celebrating their mother tongue and Ireland’s multilingualism. Includes the Italian company Cantieri Meticci, plus artists from around the world. mothertonguesfestival.com
Dublin International Film Festival
February 22nd-March 2nd
World premieres, special screenings, Irish and international features, shorts, industry events, documentaries and Q&As. diff.ie
Belfast TradFest Winter Weekend 2024
February 23rd-25th
Concerts, workshops, sessions, céilithe and a festival club. belfasttradfest.com
Ortús Chamber Music Festival
February 23rd-March 3rd
Founders Mairéad Hickey and Sinéad O’Halloran present some of Ireland’s finest musicians alongside international peers in Cork city and county. ortusfestival.ie
MARCH
Ennis Book Club Festival
March 1st-3rd
Highlights include Claire Kilroy and Sinéad Gleeson in conversation with Edel Coffey; Denise Mina, Doug Johnstone and Andrea Mara talking crime fiction with Andrea Carter; and a symposium on breaking the cycle of poverty. ennisbookclubfestival.com
Francophonie Festival
March 1st-31st
Month-long celebration of the French language and cultural diversity, including film, literature, talks and debates. Incorporates the Francophonie festival (March 7th-9th) of free film screenings at the Light House Cinema and Alliance Française, Dublin. ie.ambafrance.org/-Francophonie-576-
Finding a Voice
March 7th-10th
A festival in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, of music by women composers through the ages and around the world, in celebration of International Women’s Day, on March 8th; the event was founded by sisters Róisín Maher and Clíona Maher in 2017. findingavoice.ie
Belfast’s Children’s Festival
March 8th-16th
Young at Art’s 26th year features local, national and international theatre, dance, music, art, interactive events and exhibitions, plus free family activities. youngatart.co.uk
St Patrick’s Festival
March 15th-18th
Global celebration of Irish culture and heritage, including the national St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin on March 17th; the return of the Festival Quarter, at the National Museum of Ireland’s Collins Barracks branch, celebrating the best of Irish music, circus, spectacle, conversation, food and drink; and the One City programme of events taking place across Dublin, including Thisispopbaby’s Wake at the National Stadium. stpatricksfestival.ie
Imagine! Belfast
March 18th-24th
Moore than 100 events celebrating ideas and politics. Participants include Paul Muldoon, Sarah P Corbett, Manchán Magan, Henry Normal and Nigel Planer, Ulster Orchestra and the Sullivan Squad. imaginebelfast.com
Wander Wild Festival
March 22nd-24th
This festival in Killarney, Co Kerry, gives attendees the chance to go on new adventures and recharge amid stunning landscapes. The event promises something for all levels and abilities. wanderwildfestival.com
Early music festivals
March-November
Historically informed performances of medieval, renaissance and baroque music through the year: Limerick Early Music Festival (dates to be announced; limerickearlymusic. com), Galway Early Music Festival (dates to be announced; galwayearlymusic.com), Festival of Early Irish Harp in Kilkenny (July 26th- August 1st; festival.irishharp.org). Sligo Baroque Music Festival (September 27th- 29th; sligobaroquefestival.com), East Cork Early Music Festival (October 18th-20th; eastcorkearlymusic.ie); Ardee Baroque in Co Louth (dates to be announced; ardeebaroque.com).
APRIL
One Dublin One Book
April 1st-30th
Dublin City Council’s month of free book- related events focusing on a single title, led by Dublin City Libraries, this year focuses on Snowflake, by Louise Nealon. The programme of events is launched on February 27th. onedublinonebook.ie
Five Lamps Arts Festival
April 10th-20th
Celebrating Dublin’s Five Lamps landmark and its surrounding community, this festival showcases literature, dance, music, visual art and theatre. fivelampsarts.ie
Catalyst International Film Festival
April 18th-20th
This Limerick festival addressing underrepresentation in the film industry aims to make equality, diversity and inclusion the norm. Ruth Negga is an ambassador. catalystinternationalfilmfestival.com
West Waterford Festival of Food
April 19th-21st
This Dungarvan-based festival showcases the food of the region and hosts some of Ireland’s top chefs. westwaterfordfestivaloffood.com
Cúirt International Festival of Literature
April 23rd-28th
A week of innovative thinking and world-class writing in Galway. cuirt.ie
Cork World Book Fest
April 23rd-28th
Includes sessions for aspiring writers, translation workshops, and a full children’s programme. corkworldbookfest.com
New Music Dublin
April 25th-28th
A festival of adventurous new music for curious ears, at the National Concert Hall and other venues. newmusicdublin.ie
MAY
Bealtaine Festival
May 1st-31st
Nationwide celebration of arts and creativity, with more than 3,000 events. bealtaine.ie
Cork International Choral Festival
May 1st-5th
One of Europe’s premier international choral festivals, with gala concerts, schools concerts, national and international competitions and more. corkchoral.ie
Birr Festival of Music
May 2nd-6th
Classical music festival with concerts, workshops, street performances and pop-up events featuring singers and musicians of national and international acclaim. birrfestivalofmusic.com
City of Derry Jazz & Big Band Festival
May 2nd-6th
Hundreds of events over the May bank holiday weekend. cityofderryjazzfestival.com
Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival
May 2nd-12th
A Belfast festival with music, comedy, theatre, art and literature. Early announcements include Tom Robinson, Snapped Ankles, Hollie McNish, Lack of Afro, Handsome Family and Jane Weaver. cqaf.com
Glanfest
May bank-holiday weekend
Events for the community and wider area in north Cork and beyond, in Glanworth, Co Cork. glanworthgaa.ie
Galway Theatre Festival
May 3rd-11th
Nine days of events featuring emerging and experimental theatre artists. galwaytheatrefestival.com
Dublin Dance Festival
May 14th-25th
Exceptional Irish and international artists present works across Dublin, including Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan at the Bord Gáis theatre. dublindancefestival.ie
West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival
May 15th-19th
Performances from Hyeyoon Park, Ben Goldscheider and Fiachra Garvey; Inmo Yang and Yannick Rafalimanana; the Sitkovetsky Trio; Quatuor Arod; and Claudia Boyle, Gyula Nagy and Fiachra Garvey. westwicklowfestival.com
International Literature Festival Dublin
May 17th-26th
Literary celebration at Merrion Square Park features conversations with authors and unconventional literary experiences for the whole family. ilfdublin.com; dublinliteraryaward.ie
Blackwater Valley Opera Festival
May 27th-June 3rd
Handel’s Giulio Cesare is the star of the summer opera festival at Lismore Castle, in Co Waterford; concerts and recitals also feature the Irish Baroque Orchestra and Nicholas McGegan playing Vivaldi. blackwatervalleyopera.ie
Listowel Writers’ Week
May 29th-Jun 2nd
The Co Kerry literary and arts festival celebrates all genres of writing. writersweek.ie
JUNE
Forbidden Fruit
June 1st and 2nd
Nelly Furtado, Four Tet and Bicep kick off the summer music-festival season, as part of two days of music and art in the grounds of Royal Hospital Kilmainham, in Dublin. forbiddenfruit.ie
Kilkenny Cat Laughs Comedy Festival
June bank-holiday weekend
Long-running comedy festival features Irish and international comics in venues across the city. facebook.com/catlaughs
Cork Carnival of Science
June; exact dates to be announced
Live science shows offering family-friendly experiments, interactive activities, games, street cuisine and live entertainment, all with a science or Stem theme. corkcity.ie/en/cork-carnival-of-science
Dublin International Chamber Music Festival
June 4th-9th
World premieres, a family concert, music from South Africa and a piano project in collaboration with five Irish pianists and 10 trailblazing women. dicmf.com
Borris House Festival of Writing and Ideas
June 7th-9th
Weekend gathering in the grounds of Borris House, Co Carlow, with speakers including historians, activists, musicians, journalists, environmentalists and literary minds. festivalofwritingandideas.com
In the Meadows
June 8th
This new one-day event at Royal Hospital Kilmainham, in Dublin, features headliners and cocurators Lankum, in their only Dublin show of 2024, plus Mogwai, Black Country, New Road, John Francis Flynn and This Is the Kit. pod.ie
Body & Soul
June 14th-16th
The line-up for the grounds of Ballinlough Castle, Co Westmeath, has yet to be announced. bodyandsoul.ie
TuneFest
June; exact dates to be announced
An emerging trad music festival in the scenic harbour town of Dungarvan that brings together musicians and singers from Ireland and overseas. tunefest.ie
The Yes Festival
June 13th-16th
A new, all-female international arts festival inspired by Molly Bloom, from Ulysses. Includes family-friendly and free events in theatre, dance, visual arts, film, textiles and music, at locations across Derry and north Co Donegal. ulysseseurope.eu/episode/derry-donegal
Dalkey Book Festival
June 13th-16th
Writers and thinkers from around the world descend on the Co Dublin seaside town. dalkeybookfestival.org
Cork Midsummer Festival
June 13th-23rd
Theatre, dance, arts, music and more, including the annual Midsummer Parade. corkmidsummer.com
Lovely Music
June 14th and 15th
Louth Contemporary Music Society’s annual midsummer festival. louthcms.org
Sea Sessions
June 21st-23rd
Featuring headliners blk., Cian Ducrot and Johnny Marr, plus Jazzy, Jake Bugg, Lea Heart, Bricknasty, Kelly-Anne Byrne and Jen Payne. seasessions.com
Beyond the Pale
June 21st-23rd
Acts at this music and arts festival at Glendalough Estate, in Co Wicklow, include Jungle, Jessie Ware, Soulwax, Richie Hawtin and Thievery Corporation. itsbeyondthepale.ie
Hinterland
June 27th-30th
Literature, politics, sport, lifestyle and children’s fiction in Kells, Co Meath. hinterland.ie
West Cork Chamber Music Festival
June 28th-July 7th
Bantry hosts one of Europe’s premiere chamber-music festivals. westcorkmusic.ie
Clonmel Junction Arts Festival
June 28th-July 7th
Featuring a Fidelio Trio concert celebrating the work of Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin, and a live premiere of Iseli-Chiodi Dance Company’s Turnstile, commissioned by Tipperary Museum of Hidden History for the Bloody Sunday centenary. junctionfestival.com
Longitude
June 29th and 30th
This festival in Marlay Park, Dublin, is a favourite for many Irish music fans. Line-up to be announced soon. longitude.ie
JULY
Irish Youth Dance Festival
July 6th and 7th
Including a collaboration with the Irish National Youth Ballet, bringing together young dancers aged up to 25, with both established and emerging dance practitioners. dublinyouthdance.com
Cairde Sligo Arts Festival
July 6th-14th
Promising a unique coming-together of artists and audiences, a celebration of imagination and shared experience that welcomes all. cairdefestival.com
Galway Film Fleadh
July 9th-14th
International festival brings together audiences and film-makers from around the world. Plus Junior Film Fleadh screenings and events. galwayfilmfleadh.com
West Cork Literary Festival
July 12th-19th
Workshops, readings, professional development, events for children and more, all in Bantry. westcorkmusic.ie/literary-festival
Earagail Arts Festival
July 13th-28th
Music, theatre, visual arts, film, literature, circus and more in Co Donegal. eaf.ie
Volvo Cork Week
July 15th-19th
A week of yacht racing, with entertainment throughout. corkweek.ie
Galway International Arts Festival
July 15th-28th
Irish and international theatre, opera, circus and visual arts. The Heineken Big Top includes gigs from Passenger, The Saw Doctors, Kneecap, Block Rockin Beats, Jess Glynne, Kettama and Gavin James. giaf.ie
Belfast TradFest
July 21st-28th
Traditional-music concerts and fiery pub sessions, plus a fast-growing traditional-music summer school. belfasttradfest.com
AUGUST
All Together Now
August 1st-4th
The initial line-up at Curraghmore Estate, Co Waterford, includes The National, Jorja Smith, Future Islands, Barry Can’t Swim and Baker. alltogethernow.ie
Spraoi International Street Arts Festival
August 2nd-4th
Hundreds of artists and musicians from around the world perform, headlined by the festival parade for more than 20,000 spectators on Waterford city’s medieval streets. spraoi.com
Birr Vintage Week & Arts Festival
August 2nd-10th
Visual arts, theatre, exhibitions and lots more. birrvintageweek.com
Kilkenny Arts Festival
August 8th-18th
Includes the Irish premiere of Jóhann Jóhannsson’s Drone Mass, Irish Chamber Orchestra’s premiere of a new work by Errollyn Wallen, and a European premiere double bill from Irish National Opera. kilkennyarts.ie
Waterford Walls
August 9th-18th
Artists converge on the city to create spectacular murals for the international street-art festival; plus workshops and guided tours. wallsproject.ie
Cork on a Fork Fest
August 14th-18th
A five-day showcase of culinary excellence. corkcity.ie/cork-on-a-fork-fest
Chamber Music on Valentia
August 15th-18th
The pianist Mary Dullea curates four days of concerts, workshops and opportunities to work with the festival’s international musicians. chambermusiconvalentia.com
Electric Picnic
August 16th-18th
Ireland’s best-known weekend music festival takes over the grounds of Stradbally Hall, in Co Laois. electricpicnic.ie
Another Love Story
August 23rd-25th
Music, art, conversation, food and more at 18th-century Killyon Manor, in Co Meath. anotherlovestory.ie
Desmond O’Halloran Music Weekend
August 30th-Sep 1st
Traditional, roots and folk sessions from young and established Bofin, Connemara and Galway musicians, plus notable friends and guests. inishbofin.com
SEPTEMBER
Dublin Fringe Festival
September 7th-22nd
A curated programme that encourages discovery, stimulates curiosity and creates memorable encounters. fringefest.com
Culture Night
September 20th
Thousands of free events in person, online and on the airwaves. culturenight.ie
Dublin Theatre Festival
September 26th-Oct 13th
Showcasing world-class Irish and European theatre. dublintheatrefestival.ie
Write by the Sea
September 27th-29th
Boutique literary festival in Kilmore Quay, Co Wexford, with talks, readings, interviews and workshops. writebythesea.ie
Galway Cartoon Festival
September 27th-October 4th (provisional)
Exhibitions, talks, workshops and live events. galwaycartoonfestival.ie
Dublin Festival of History
September 27th-October 13th
Irish and international historians talk and debate in this free Dublin City Council festival. dublinfestivalofhistory.ie
OCTOBER
Bualadh Bos Children’s Festival
October 2nd-12th
Children’s performances and workshops in Limerick by local, national and international artists and companies, presented by Lime Tree and Belltable. limetreetheatre.ie
Space Week Ireland
October 4th-10th
Workshops, lectures and exhibitions around the country that aim to ignite a passion for space science and inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers and astronauts. spaceweek.ie
Tipperary Dance International Festival
October 7th-17th
Performances, masterclasses and laboratories, dance in schools and cineclub. Activities take place throughout Co Tipperary, with performances in Thurles and Clonmel. tipperarydance.com
Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival
October 11th-13th
Irish and international writers at venues that include stately homes and an 800-year-old castle. dnlf.ie
Open House Dublin
October 12th-20th
Irish Architecture Foundation’s annual free festival of architecture and urban design, with guided tours and events for all ages across Dublin city and county. openhousedublin.com
Baboró International Arts Festival for Children
October; exact dates to be announced
Irish and international theatre, dance and puppetry performances, plus exhibitions and workshops, all in Galway. baboro.ie
Belfast International Arts Festival
October 16th-November 3rd (Provisional)
International and home-grown artists across theatre, dance, music, visual arts, literature and film. belfastinternationalartsfestival.com
Wexford Festival Opera
October 18th-November 2nd
The three main-stage operas are Le Maschere (1901) by Pietro Mascagni; The Critic (1916) by Charles Villiers Stanford; and Le Convenienze ed Inconvenienze Teatrali (1827) by Gaetano Donizetti. wexfordopera.com
Bram Stoker Festival
October 25th-28th
Dublin’s celebration of the supernatural and the legacy of Dracula author Bram Stoker. bramstokerfestival.com
Cork Jazz Festival
October 25th-28th
Ireland’s biggest jazz event, attracting hundreds of musicians and thousands of music fans to Cork. guinnessjazzfestival.com
Westival
October 23rd-28th
Westport’s music and arts festival, with music and culture, plus literature and family events. westival.ie
National Circus Festival
October 31st-November 3rd
Workshops, masterclasses and events in Co Kerry featuring home-grown and international talent and entertainment for all ages. circusfestival.ie
NOVEMBER
Leaves Festival of Writing and Music
November 6th-9th
The best of Irish writing and music comes to Co Laois. Events include readings, work- shops and performances. leavesfestival.ie
Dublin Book Festival
November 6th-10th
Established and emerging writers and illustrators at 80 or so events around the city. dublinbookfestival.com
Cork International Film Festival
November 7th-17th
Ireland’s first and largest film festival promises the latest and best Irish and international features and shorts. corkfilmfest.org
Spilt Milk Festival
November; exact dates to be announced
Sligo’s annual festival of music, art and film, curated by Binder and commissioned by the Model. spiltmilkfestival.com
Imram Irish Language Literature Festival
November 9th-16th
This multimedia festival’s themed events include a gala reading of Gaeltacht writers and a flagship musical performance of a popular musician translated into Irish. imram.ie
West Wicklow Chamber Music Winter Weekend
November 15th-17th
Concerts at Russborough and Blessington. westwicklowfestival.com
Dingle Lit
November 15th-17th
This book festival features events in English and as Gaeilge. dinglelit.ie
Winterval
November-December
Waterford’s Christmas festival, with free and ticketed events for all ages. winterval.ie
DECEMBER
Kinopolis Polish Film Festival
December 5th-8th
A showcase of the best Polish film releases of 2024, plus visits by filmmakers and actors. gov.pl/ireland